PORT VILA, Vanuatu , May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") has unveiled Vantage Rewards, a new loyalty programme*, enabling Vantage clients to receive rewards for their commitment to trading with the company.

Vantage Unveils Loyalty Programme to Make Trading More Rewarding for Clients (PRNewswire)

The rewards program is aligned with Vantage's corporate value of putting clients first and is open to both new and existing live and funded account holders in eligible jurisdictions*.

Vantage Rewards is built upon a point-based loyalty program where clients receive points based on the total notional volume of their closed trades and by performing pre-determined account activities. These accumulated points can be redeemed for various rewards, including cash redemption, loss protection vouchers, deposit rebate vouchers, profit booster vouchers, wheel of fortune spins, lucky draw tickets, and other exclusive perks.

In addition, clients will be assigned a tier based on the total notional volume traded to date. The higher the tier (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum), the more points and benefits clients can receive and enjoy.

"At Vantage, we recognise that our success is closely intertwined with the trading experience and the long term success of our clients. This is why we are dedicated to creating a trading environment that fulfils both," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer, Vantage. "Vantage Rewards is a game changer for the industry, because we are going beyond providing a trading platform, to offering a rewards programme from which our clients can benefit."

"The Vantage Rewards programme is our way of thanking our clients for choosing us as their trading partner and entrusting us with their investments. Our team will continue to add new exclusive rewards and trading benefits for our clients, to make Vantage their broker of choice," adds Despallieres.

To learn more about Vantage Rewards, please visit: https://www.vantagemarkets.com/promotions/vantage-rewards/

*Not applicable for residents in UK and Australia

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 2,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage.

(PRNewsfoto/Vantage) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vantage