A New Skincare Brand Has Just Set The Bar As High As It Can Go

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean skincare has been a buzzword in the beauty industry for years, but with so many different brands and experts offering their own definitions, it can be challenging for consumers to know what it really means. That's why What's My Age Again?, a new skincare brand in the USA, has set a new industry standard, while offering transparency and commitment to consumer wellbeing.

SuperActive Facial Moisturizer is available now for $38 exclusively at WhatsMyAgeAgain.com and on Amazon.com. (PRNewswire)

What's My Age Again? represents the highest standard of clean skincare.

What's My Age Again? is the first and only brand to take a meticulous approach to formulating its products, using only number one rated ingredients from the Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep database. By doing so, they've eliminated the ambiguity surrounding clean skincare and empowered consumers to make informed choices about what they put on their skin.

"Over the course of two years, we meticulously crafted our debut product, and our ongoing development will be driven by an innovation-focused timeline rather than a marketing-centric one" says Lewis Farsedakis, Founder.

The brand's SuperActive Facial Moisturizer, designed for all skin types, is a prime example of this approach. Every aspect of the packaging is sustainable, with the formula comprised of many active ingredients that work to shield the skin against environmental stresses, improve collagen synthesis, and combat the signs of aging. Vegan Collagen, Peptides, and anti-inflammatory Green Tea work together to deliver firmness and elasticity, while Niacinamide improves skin texture, soothes redness, and minimizes pores. The moisturizer also features a blend of hydrating ingredients, including Shea Butter, Amino Acids, Jojoba Seed Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5, and Glycerin. This combination delivers long-lasting hydration, leaving the skin plump and soft, with a youthful glow.

What's My Age Again? is proud to offer a clear and transparent solution to the confusion surrounding clean skincare while being mindful of the environment. Their SuperActive Facial Moisturizer is available now for $38 exclusively at WhatsMyAgeAgain.com and on Amazon.com .

