COYNE PR CELEBRATES TRIPLE WIN AT THE 2023 PRWEEK U.S. HEALTHCARE + PHARMA AWARDS

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyne Public Relations, a leading full-service communications firm, with one of the nation's top healthcare practices, proudly announces its three prestigious accolades secured at the PRWeek U.S. Healthcare + Pharma Awards held yesterday evening. Recognized for its innovative and impactful campaigns in the health sector, Coyne PR received more campaign awards than any other agency, including Best in Health Innovation, Best in Social Media and/or Influencers, and Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch.

Coyne PR Winners at the PRWeek Healthcare Awards (PRNewswire)

Coyne PR's approach in health communications, particularly for client Pacira BioSciences, Inc., led to winning the Best in Health Innovation award. The firm developed a strategic campaign to relaunch iovera°, a handheld device that delivers targeted cold therapy known as cryoanalgesia, to specific nerves to help treat chronic knee pain, knee osteoarthritis (OA), and/or pain associated with total knee replacement (TKR) surgery. The campaign has significantly advanced the understanding and adoption of non-opioid pain management solutions, showcasing an unparalleled level of ingenuity in healthcare communication.

Securing the award for Best in Social Media and/or Influencers, Coyne PR demonstrated a creative and engaging social and influencer campaign for skincare brand CeraVe. By effectively integrating influential personalities and creating resonant content, the campaign successfully amplified the brand's ever-evolving journey to bring dermatologist-proven skincare education to the masses with its #CleanseLikeaDerm campaign.

And finally, Coyne PR also clinched the Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch award for the successful roll-out of Alka-Seltzer Hangover Relief. In a fully integrated fashion, the brand teamed up with T-Pain to remix its iconic "Plop Plop, Fizz Fizz" jingle to give younger consumers a new anthem for the next day.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honored by these recognitions," said Rich Lukis, President of Coyne PR. "Our team's hard work, dedication, and innovative mindset have proven instrumental in driving success for our clients. These awards validate our commitment to delivering top-notch services in the healthcare PR landscape."

The PRWeek Healthcare Awards is renowned for celebrating the best of the best in healthcare public relations, recognizing firms that drive the industry forward through innovative and creative strategies. This triple win underscores Coyne PR's dedication to maintaining excellence and its stature as an industry leader.

For more information about Coyne PR and its award-winning work, visit www.coynepr.com. For a full list of winners and more information on the PRWeek U.S. Healthcare Conference & Awards, please click here.

