VNET Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"We were pleased to kick off 2023 with a solid first quarter, thanks to our effective dual-core growth strategy and competitive service offerings," said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "We consistently made headway across both our wholesale and retail businesses, as our wholesale business continued to gain traction among leading internet players while our retail business steadily expanded with a diverse customer base. Notably, we are smoothly progressing with the bid we won in the first quarter to deliver a total capacity of over 100MW in multiple phases to a new customer, one of China's internet giants. Moving forward, we will deepen our commitment to offering high-quality and reliable services, facilitating digital transformations across verticals as China's digital economy further develops."

Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, commented, "During the first quarter, amid China's steady post-pandemic recovery, we delivered revenue of RMB1.81 billion, representing an increase of 9.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded our expectations, growing by 9.9% year-over-year to RMB556.2 million. We also maintained a healthy operating cash flow of RMB455.0 million. With robust digital demand persisting for the foreseeable future, we remain dedicated to our dual-core growth strategy and further exploring valuable opportunities that enhance our suite of offerings and strengthen our presence in the IDC service market. We believe our core competitiveness and solid fundamentals form a strong foundation that will enable us to deliver long-term, sustainable value to all our stakeholders."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 9.7% to RMB1.81 billion ( US$262.9 million ) from RMB1.65 billion in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 10.1% to RMB754.3 million ( US$109.8 million ) from RMB684.8 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 41.8%, compared to 41.6% in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 9.9% to RMB556.2 million ( US$81.0 million ) from RMB506.2 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was both 30.8%.

First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Total cabinets under management were 87,310 as of March 31, 2023 , compared to 87,322 as of December 31, 2022 and 78,964 as of March 31, 2022 .

Cabinets utilized by customers increased by 1,300 in the first quarter of 2023 to reach 49,316 as of March 31, 2023 , compared to 48,016 as of December 31, 2022 and 43,032 as of March 31, 2022 .

Overall utilization rate of cabinets [1] was 56.5% as of March 31, 2023 , compared to 55.0% as of December 31, 2022 and 54.5% as of March 31, 2022 .

Retail IDC MRR[2] per cabinet increased to RMB9,486 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB9,371 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB9,236 in the first quarter of 2022.

[1] The overall utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of customer-utilized cabinets by the total cabinets under management at the end of the period. [2] Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB1.81 billion (US$262.9 million), representing an increase of 9.7% from RMB1.65 billion in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by the continued growth of our IDC business as well as our cloud and VPN services.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB352.4 million (US$51.3 million), compared with RMB355.5 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 19.5%, compared to 21.6% in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB754.3 million (US$109.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB684.8 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 41.8%, compared to 41.6% in the same period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB237.1 million (US$34.5 million), compared to RMB259.5 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were 13.1%, compared to 15.8% in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB65.8 million (US$9.6 million), compared to RMB74.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB79.8 million (US$11.6 million), compared to RMB72.6 million in the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB127.4 million (US$18.6 million), compared to RMB154.2 million in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses and compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, were RMB228.8 million (US$33.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to RMB200.8 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were 12.7%, compared to 12.2% in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB556.2 million (US$81.0 million), representing an increase of 9.9% from RMB506.2 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was both 30.8%.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS: Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB82.3 million (US$12.0 million), compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB90.7 million in the same period of 2022.

EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB0.09 (US$0.01) and RMB0.07 (US$0.01), respectively, which represented the equivalent of RMB0.54 (US$0.06) and RMB0.42 (US$0.06) per American depositary share ("ADS"), respectively. Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

As of March 31, 2023, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB3.24 billion (US$472.2 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities, in the first quarter of 2023, was RMB455.0 million (US$66.3 million), compared to RMB482.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Business Outlook

The Company expects net revenues for the full year of 2023 to be in the range of RMB7,600 million to RMB7,900 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 7.6% to 11.8%, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB2,025 million to RMB2,125 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 8.1% to 13.5%. The above outlook remains unchanged from the previously provided estimates.

The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, and is subject to change.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

As of

As of December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 2,661,321

2,916,329

424,650 Restricted cash 327,673

325,631

47,416 Accounts and notes receivable, net 1,763,693

2,020,435

294,198 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,147,500

2,569,329

374,127 Amounts due from related parties 152,089

232,511

33,856 Total current assets 7,052,276

8,064,235

1,174,247











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 11,964,498

12,134,146

1,766,868 Intangible assets, net 1,497,131

1,469,112

213,919 Land use rights, net 576,020

595,378

86,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,503,925

4,032,533

587,182 Goodwill 1,364,191

1,364,191

198,642 Restricted cash 500

882

128 Deferred tax assets, net 196,098

204,392

29,762 Long-term investments, net 242,194

242,020

35,241 Other non-current assets 551,572

561,218

81,720 Total non-current assets 19,896,129

20,603,872

3,000,156 Total assets 26,948,405

28,668,107

4,174,403











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts and notes payable 713,628

710,251

103,421 Accrued expenses and other payables 2,410,479

2,382,095

346,860 Advances from customers 1,157,963

1,563,908

227,723 Deferred revenue 95,078

119,217

17,359 Income taxes payable 42,017

30,332

4,417 Amounts due to related parties 6,928

3,657

533 Current portion of long-term borrowings 484,020

509,624

74,207 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 206,260

184,336

26,841 Current portion of deferred government grants 3,646

3,646

531 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 674,288

714,675

104,065 Convertible promissory notes 537,778

4,578,083

666,621 Total current liabilities 6,332,085

10,799,824

1,572,578











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 3,049,856

3,632,968

529,001 Convertible promissory notes 5,859,259

1,717,030

250,019 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,047,640

1,103,454

160,675 Unrecognized tax benefits 87,174

87,174

12,694 Deferred tax liabilities 682,580

689,095

100,340 Deferred government grants 2,672

82,529

12,017 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,905,283

3,361,049

489,407 Total non-current liabilities 13,634,464

10,673,299

1,554,153











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares 60

60

9 Additional paid-in capital 15,239,926

15,285,161

2,225,692 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,022

240

35 Statutory reserves 77,996

78,181

11,384 Accumulated deficit (8,369,868)

(8,287,760)

(1,206,791) Treasury stock (349,523)

(349,523)

(50,894) Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity 6,609,613

6,726,359

979,435 Noncontrolling interest 372,243

468,625

68,237 Total shareholders' equity 6,981,856

7,194,984

1,047,672 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 26,948,405

28,668,107

4,174,403













VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)

















Three months ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues 1,645,486

1,880,673

1,805,782

262,942 Cost of revenues (1,289,965)

(1,552,298)

(1,453,402)

(211,632) Gross profit 355,521

328,375

352,380

51,310















Operating income (expenses)













Operating income 39,697

12,965

33,379

4,860 Sales and marketing expenses (74,941)

(76,363)

(65,776)

(9,576) Research and development expenses (72,615)

(84,137)

(79,750)

(11,612) General and administrative expenses (154,237)

(156,228)

(127,447)

(18,558) Reversal (allowance) for doubtful debt 2,633

(41,983)

2,449

357 Total operating expenses (259,463)

(345,746)

(237,145)

(34,529)















Operating profit (loss) 96,058

(17,371)

115,235

16,781 Interest income 4,549

8,756

5,681

827 Interest expense (53,119)

(72,923)

(69,786)

(10,162) Other income 5,391

6,872

1,164

169 Other expenses (352)

(22,380)

(3,592)

(523) Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes 60,278

(48,510)

21,298

3,101 Foreign exchange gain 24,749

89,048

78,633

11,450 Income (loss) before income taxes and gain (loss) from equity method investments 137,554

(56,508)

148,633

21,643 Income tax expenses (46,700)

(101)

(44,886)

(6,536) Gain (loss) from equity method investments 2,047

(828)

(174)

(25) Net income (loss) 92,901

(57,437)

103,573

15,082 Net profit attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,195)

(6,807)

(21,280)

(3,099) Net income (loss) attributable to the VNET Group, Inc. 90,706

(64,244)

82,293

11,983















Earnings (loss) per share













Basic 0.10

(0.07)

0.09

0.01 Diluted 0.03

(0.07)

0.07

0.01 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share computation













Basic* 885,771,728

888,327,554

888,383,240

888,383,240 Diluted* 938,146,240

888,327,554

1,056,829,494

1,056,829,494















Earnings (loss) per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)













Basic 0.60

(0.42)

0.54

0.06 Diluted 0.18

(0.42)

0.42

0.06















* Shares used in earnings (loss) per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.

























VNET GROUP, INC.



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))































Three months ended





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023





RMB

RMB

RMB





US$



Gross profit 355,521

328,375

352,380

51,310 Plus: depreciation and amortization* 327,393

409,825

401,877

58,518 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 1,860

1,893

-

- Adjusted cash gross profit 684,774

740,093

754,257

109,828 Adjusted cash gross margin 41.6 %

39.4 %

41.8 %

41.8 %



















Operating expenses (259,463)

(345,746)

(237,145)

(34,529) Plus: share-based compensation expenses 41,385

(9,684)

8,336

1,214 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition 17,260

-

-

- Adjusted operating expenses (200,818)

(355,430)

(228,809)

(33,315)

















Operating profit (loss) 96,058

(17,371)

115,235

16,781 Plus: depreciation and amortization* 349,609

449,469

432,629

62,996 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 43,245

(7,791)

8,336

1,214 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition 17,260

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA 506,172

424,307

556,200

80,991 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.8 %

22.6 %

30.8 %

30.8 %

























* Before the deduction of government grants for three months ended March 31, 2023.













































VNET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















Three months ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) 92,901

(57,437)

103,573

15,082 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 349,609

449,469

431,654

62,854 Share-based compensation expenses 43,245

(7,791)

8,336

1,214 Others 39,992

131,774

62,631

9,120 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts and notes receivable (197,962)

(109,803)

(254,293)

(37,028) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (115,458)

175,880

(378,933)

(55,177) Accounts and notes payable 125,459

65,879

(3,377)

(492) Accrued expenses and other payables 101,002

(53,481)

192,063

27,966 Deferred revenue 82

(774)

24,139

3,515 Advances from customers 125,243

(46,355)

405,945

59,110 Others (81,514)

(139,873)

(136,727)

(19,909) Net cash generated from operating activities 482,599

407,488

455,011

66,255















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (1,005,736)

(898,459)

(608,717)

(88,636) Purchases of intangible assets (10,497)

(17,132)

(2,312)

(337) Payments for investments (14,487)

(209,998)

-

- Payments for other investing activities (2,038)

(207,794)

(90,489)

(13,176) Net cash used in investing activities (1,032,758)

(1,333,383)

(701,518)

(102,149)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from bank borrowings 650,952

156,912

279,916

40,759 Repayment of bank borrowings (65,570)

(56,390)

(73,070)

(10,640) Payments for finance lease (102,073)

63,068

(84,882)

(12,360) Proceed from issuance of convertible promissory notes 1,592,627

-

-

- Proceeds from other financing activities 137,968

9,500

395,096

57,530 Net cash generated from financing activities 2,213,904

173,090

517,060

75,289















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,328)

(13,774)

(17,205)

(2,505) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,656,417

(766,579)

253,348

36,890 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,708,473

3,756,073

2,989,494

435,304 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 3,364,890

2,989,494

3,242,842

472,194

















