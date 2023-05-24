oToBrite iToF camera won the COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Award

HSINCHU, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision-AI expert oToBrite has entered the field of AIoT and launched a Time-of-Flight 3D sensing depth camera for vision-AI applications, which has been honored with the Computex 2023 Best Choice Award. oToBrite stated that the iToF camera module can be applied to special-purpose autonomous driving vehicles such as AMR, autonomous forklifts, and other unmanned vehicles. In addition, the iToF camera module, combined with vision AI technology, can perform image recognition with high privacy. It can not only monitor patients' bedridden situations but also protect patients' privacy in healthcare applications.

oToBrite has been a vision-AI ADAS solution tier-1 in the automotive industry for many years with full-stack technology from camera module production technology to edge-computing system design to vision-AI model design. With a flexible business model and full-stack vision-AI technology, they can provide system products, camera modules, or AI IP licensing to fulfill different customers' needs. Recently, their products have expanded from the vision-AI ADAS field to the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) field based on the same core technology in order to empower partners to realize different vision-AI applications, and the iToF camera is their first step. For more information about oToBrite, please visit https://www.otobrite.com/en.

oToBrite iToF camera module adopted the latest Sony 3D sensing technology, DepthSense, which can directly produce 3D point cloud data, IR frames, and depth frames, providing rapid and reliable depth information in complex scenarios. In addition, the iToF camera module is equipped with 4x940nm VCSELs and a high-resolution (640x480) depth sensor, so the detection distance can be from 0.3 to 7.2 meters with millimeter-level precision performance. With all its advantages, the product can have stable performance whether used outdoors or indoors. Besides, one of the iToF camera models, oToCAM500-E62GigE, has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating and supports Power over Ethernet (POE), making it a best choice for various applications.

COMPUTEX is the largest technology-focused exhibition in Asia. The Best Choice Award (BC Award) will also be held during the exhibition, which not only demonstrates the technological innovation strength of domestic and foreign companies but also becomes an important procurement indicator for international buyers. oToBrite highlighted that the recognition of the iToF camera module with the BC Award is mainly due to the trend of smart healthcare with high privacy requirements. The wide-angle design of the iToF camera module allows for monitoring many hospital beds simultaneously, making it suitable for the labor-intensive healthcare industry. In the future, it can be expected to replace a large number of labor forces to cope with the global aging population and increased labor costs.

The award-winning iToF camera module will be exhibited at the BC Award exhibition area in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center during the Computex exhibition. Additionally, on the fourth floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, oToBrite will live demo the iToF camera at the booth of Taiwan Advanced Automotive Technology Development Association (TADA) and also show commercial vehicle ADAS products for more potential global partnerships.

Founded in 2013, oToBrite is a leading vision-AI ADAS and AD solutions provider. Based in Hsinchu Science Park, oToBrite has an IATF 16949 certified clean room factory and several years of experience as an automotive Tier-1 supplier. Through comprehensive research and development capabilities, oToBrite provides vision-AI algorithms, ECU/domain controllers, and automotive-grade and special-purpose camera products. Besides, oToBrite has also entered the special-purpose AIoT market by developing high-end camera modules to realize smart living in the future with Vision-AI technology.

