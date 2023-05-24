McLaren Racing and Deloitte to prioritize sustainability in latest multi-year collaboration

Technology and sustainability specialists from both organizations to explore opportunities to step up efforts to research and develop the concept for a circular Formula 1 racing car.

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Racing today announced a multi-year extension to its partnership with Deloitte, continuing as the Official Transformation Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from the 2023 season.

Since 2020, Deloitte and McLaren have been working closely to help enhance the performance of the McLaren F1 team and its operations, which includes capturing and analyzing data to optimize car performance and applying digital twin simulation to help inform race day decision-making.

Deloitte will help to further embed circularity, the concept of eliminating waste and maximizing resources through reuse and recycling, into McLaren's sustainability mission. This will support the business to advance towards its net zero targets without compromising performance. Deloitte and McLaren will also look to leverage GreenSpace Tech by Deloitte, a newly-launched offering that connects organizations with new and existing technologies and ecosystems that can help accelerate their decarbonization efforts.

Deloitte has a strong track record of helping organizations define a path to a more sustainable future through its global practice, Deloitte Sustainability & Climate, offering integrated sustainability and climate change services.

The announcement comes just after the release of McLaren's second annual Sustainability Report on Thursday 18 May, which reports on progress made in 2022 and outlines McLaren's sustainability priorities going forward.

Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said:

"We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with Deloitte. As a key collaborator in our sustainability journey, Deloitte supports our desire to explore opportunities to accelerate our progress.

"In Formula 1 we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to develop innovative solutions to make a positive impact on the fight against climate change. Our ambitions with Deloitte will push for tangible innovation in circularity, finding solutions that can make our team, sport and the wider world, more sustainable."

Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate Practice Leader, said:

"In order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, every sector of society—including sports—must rapidly accelerate climate action in the near-term. At Deloitte, we are looking forward to building upon our successful collaboration with McLaren Racing to help facilitate its transition to a more circular, sustainable future.

"Deloitte's sustainability and climate specialists will work with McLaren Racing to research and develop the concept for a fully circular F1 car. By prioritizing sustainability and performance, McLaren Racing is playing an important role in shaping the future success and growth of the sport."

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

Through its WorldClimate strategy, Deloitte is committed to do its part to address climate change by taking measurable, decisive action on climate change, empowering its people and engaging the broader ecosystem to create solutions that help facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Deloitte has also worked for over 20 years to help organizations make progress toward delivering sustainable value for their stakeholders – from investors, customers, and business partners, to regulators, governments, and communities. Deloitte serves organizations as they redefine their strategies, embed sustainability into their operations, meet disclosure and regulatory requirements and helps them accelerate the transformation of their organizations. Through innovative approaches, digital solutions, deep industry experience, and lessons learned from its own journey, Deloitte works with organizations to meaningfully embed sustainability into decision-making and operations.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"),its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com

