League and Publicis Health Partner to Improve Healthcare Activation, Engagement and Outcomes

Organizations will combine healthcare CX platform and marketing insight capabilities to design engagement-centric experiences for patients and caregivers

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - League , the leader in healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform technology, today announced a partnership with Publicis Health, the global leader in healthcare communications specializing in pharmaceutical marketing, advertising, consulting, market access and brand management. The partnership will enable better, more connected patient experiences that foster more meaningful healthcare engagement and, ultimately, drive better health outcomes.

Publicis Health, the health and wellness vertical of Publicis Groupe, works across the entirety of the healthcare ecosystem, driving clients' digital transformation, combining marketing and business transformation from consulting to execution. The partnership will combine League's award-winning digital infrastructure and Publicis Health's industry-best clinical and lifestyle data as well as its content and engagement design capabilities to enable patients to navigate their own healthcare, from managing their conditions, finding providers and scheduling appointments to paying bills—all in a seamless, user-friendly way.

"We're proud to partner with Publicis Health," said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "Together we'll enable a new generation of digital healthcare experiences—accessible, truly designed for meaningful and on-going engagement, with 1:1 personalization and unconstrained by the four walls of a hospital or doctor's office."

Integrating disparate point solutions into one seamless, personalized platform will increase access to healthcare, address social determinants of health and eliminate healthcare data silos to improve healthcare activation , which The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states is key to improving health outcomes.

"With League's best-in-class healthcare CX platform and Publicis Health's data-driven insights and engagement capabilities, we see a huge opportunity to collaborate on breakthrough patient services that drive behavior," said Brendan Gallagher, Chief Connected Health Officer of Publicis Health.

While the partnership between League and Publicis Health will explore life sciences commercial and clinical patient services to start, it will also evaluate unmet CX needs in hospital systems, health plans, retail health and even over the counter and wellness solutions.

About Publicis Health

At Publicis Health, we are united around one purpose: to create a world where people are equipped and motivated to take control of their health. We transform healthcare marketing and communications into healthcare engagement. We believe healthcare marketing is healthcare, fostering healthy conversations, healthy behaviors and healthy people. With 40 offices and 10 brands across the globe, Publicis Health's worldwide staff is comprised of more than 3,000 healthcare professionals who are experts in advertising and branding, data and analytics, strategic planning, service design, digital media and technology, science, and medicine. Publicis Health companies include BBK Worldwide, Digitas Health, Heartbeat, Insagic, Langland, Payer Sciences, Publicis Health France, Publicis Health Media, Razorfish Health, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com .

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.

