Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Cosm join forces to unveil new "Shared Reality" experience

Cosm to produce and present an iconic Cirque du Soleil show at its immersive venues

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, today announced a partnership to deliver a completely new way to experience Cirque du Soleil. Under the partnership, Cosm will produce and present an iconic Cirque du Soleil show at its forthcoming venues, the first of which will open in Los Angeles in spring 2024 and showcase a 26.6-meter diameter LED dome in a 65,000 total square feet facility.

Cosm's new generation of venues will bring entertainment to life by utilizing its revolutionary domed and compound curved LED technology, creating larger-than-life ''Shared Reality'' experiences that bridge the virtual and physical worlds, all with corresponding sights and sounds. Merging the energy of the crowd, elevated food and beverage service, and state-of-the-art visuals, fans will be able to experience Cirque du Soleil's avant-garde creativity from a brand-new perspective.

"From our research, we know our fans are seeking immersive, emotionally fulfilling experiences featuring creative storytelling through innovative formats that ignite the imagination and foster human connection. This partnership with Cosm will allow us to, once again, push production and technology boundaries to seamlessly blend virtual and physical worlds and cultivate our connection with fans beyond the stage,'' commented Sébastien Ouimet, Head of Filmed and Immersive Entertainment at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

This unique immersive experience supports Cirque du Soleil's goal to diversify its offerings beyond live shows by expanding its portfolio across gaming, premium content, filmed and immersive entertainment, as well as an increased emphasis on licensing and merchandising.

"Cirque du Soleil has established itself time and time again as a category-defining entertainment genre," added Neil Carty, VP, Head of Cosm Studios at Cosm. "Its combination of live theater, circus arts, and immersive storytelling has captivated audiences around the world. Now, we combine Cosm's category-defining technology and Shared Reality experience with Cirque du Soleil's iconic performances to augment that sense of wonder and awe in entirely new ways, and to give fans something they've never experienced before."

Cosm recently broke ground at its first venue in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome, and announced its second venue in Dallas at Grandscape, with plans to expand to additional locations in key markets.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com .

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

