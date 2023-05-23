Wynn Resorts Included on List of 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in America

The Company Receives Recognition from Points of Light for Third Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) has been named a 2023 honoree on The Civic 50 list by Points of Light, which recognizes the top 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. For the third consecutive year, the Company was recognized for using time, talent and resources to drive social impact in business and in the community.

Wynn Resorts Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wynn Resorts) (PRNewswire)

"As champions of the destinations we serve, Wynn Resorts puts special focus on enhancing the quality of life in our home communities," says Monica Moradkhan, VP of Community Relations for Wynn Resorts. "From volunteer efforts to personal donations, this recognition is a testament to the compassion of Wynn employees who are dedicated to making the world a better place."

Highlights of the Company's social impact work include:

Employee volunteerism doubled compared to the previous year . Wynn employees in North America volunteered more than 28,000 hours in 2022. In addition – Encore Boston Harbor had three times the amount of volunteerism impact compared to 2021. Collectively, the Company offered more than 180 total volunteer events serving dozens of nonprofits.

A record-breaking precedent for employee giving to the Wynn Employee Foundation. More than 2,500 employee donors generously gave more than $800,000 in 2022, the highest historical fundraising year for the Company. The Wynn Employee Foundation raises funds from employees to give back to the communities in areas where the Company operates. In addition, Wynn Resorts gave more than $2.8 million to nonprofit organizations in North America . Recipient organizations were within the Company's corporate giving pillars of education, cultural enrichment, and vibrant communities.

More than 1 million meals packed for organizations focused on food insecurity. Employees and volunteers in North America participated in various events to address food insecurity and contributed to Nevada and Boston organizations in a greater capacity than ever before.

Introducing a non-profit leadership retreat that brought together company executives, external collaborators, and nonprofit organization leaders to create synergy within the nonprofit sector and better service opportunities in each community.

The Civic 50 list features companies with annual revenues of at least $1 billion, and that qualify from a third-party evaluation of their social impact programs, measured against a national standard.

For 10 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. To learn more about The Civic 50 and full list of 2023 honorees, please visit www.Civic50.org. To learn more about Wynn Resorts, please visit www.WynnResorts.com.

