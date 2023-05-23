Wolfgang Koester Joins Saphyre Board of Directors

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a leading pre- and post-trade fintech platform for the world's largest financial institutions, has announced that FinTech AI CEO, Wolfgang Koester, has joined its board of directors. Koester was the former Chief Evangelist & Global Head of Financial Institutions at Kyriba, and prior to that, CEO and co-founder of FiREapps.

"It is a privilege and honor to welcome Wolfgang to the Saphyre board," said CEO & Founder of Saphyre, Gabino Roche. "With his deep experience of more than 30 years in financial markets and as an entrepreneur, he brings insights and guidance that further our mission."

Koester co-founded and sold two fintech companies. Koester has been named as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Finance" by Treasury & Risk magazine and frequently appears on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times and more.

"I am very excited about Saphyre's team and innovation. This is a fintech that is transforming today's manual, cumbersome and error prone processes from pre- through post-trade. Gabino, Stephen, and the team have built a solution that is scalable in a large addressable market. I am excited and motivated to support the company to continue its trajectory towards becoming a unicorn," stated Koester.

Saphyre's globally patented interoperable AI platform has garnered the attention of leading Wall Street institutions seeking to digitize pre- and post- trading processes for cost savings, efficiency, and competitive advantages. Saphyre's clients include JP Morgan, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Northern Trust-IOO, Franklin Templeton, LGIM, BNP Paribas and more.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com .

