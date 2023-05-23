VANTAGE® GRANTED US PATENT FOR NEW ACTIVE INGREDIENT DELIVERY SYSTEM FOR WATERLESS FORMULATIONS

Vantage announces issuance of US Patent 11,612,557 for lyophilic colloid technology for use across markets from personal care to dermatology and other branches of medicine.

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, a leading global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients and formulations, has been granted US Patent No. 11,612,557 for lyophilic colloids. The new technology is a topical delivery system for active and functional ingredients and is intended for use in the fields of personal care, dermatology and other branches of medicine.

The patented lyophilic colloid technology enables formulators to create a blend of active ingredients using glycerin and hyaluronic acid. The suspension improves the rheology and feel of glycerin, making it a more desirable carrier for actives. Glycerin, a well-known hydrating ingredient for skin, is typically used at low levels in a formulation due to its sticky texture. The new technology enables reduced water-content and substantially anhydrous lyophilic colloids made of both glycerin and hyaluronic acid to replace water as a carrier. The suspension allows for higher glycerin content, which when combined with the blend's hyaluronic acid, can provide extra moisturizing properties that are highly sought after by customers in luxury cream markets.

"This invention will assist our customers with their environmental sustainability goals, by helping them to develop products with less or no water, utilize lower energy manufacturing processes and reduce the need for added preservatives," said Mike Greene, Senior Vice President of Research & Development (R&D) and Chief Technology Officer. "On behalf of the entire Vantage team, I extend our gratitude to Juan Mateu, lead inventor on the patent, who together with the R&D team has delivered a customer and trend focused technology that meets the beauty industry's desire for waterless and more sustainable formulations."

Mike Greene recently joined Vantage as Senior Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer. With more than 20 years' experience as a senior leader focused on developing and implementing product and process innovations at global companies including specialty mineral supplier Imerys, and life science company Bayer, Mike oversees Vantage's technology strategy, technical support and regulatory affairs functions.

About Vantage

Vantage is a leading global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients and formulations that cater to the evolving needs of industrial and consumer markets. Through our chemistries, our customer focus and our vertically integrated farming, manufacturing, and formulation facilities around the world, we are ENABLING TOMORROW'S SOLUTIONS TODAY SM. For more information, visit www.vantagegrp.com

