Linewize's Parent Company, Family Zone, Announces Rebranding to Qoria

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , a rapidly growing education technology company, announced today that its parent company, Family Zone, has changed its name to Qoria, effective immediately, as part of a larger rebranding initiative. Accompanied by a new website , this strategic move represents the first step in unifying all Qoria brands under a single name to operate as one company. The rebrand aims to elevate Qoria's voice on a global stage and further solidify its position as a champion for student safety and wellbeing and a driver of positive change in the education technology industry.

Qoria's rapid and exhilarating growth is evidenced by Linewize, which has expanded far beyond its original focus on web filtering. Since just 2021, Linewize has merged with five companies, NetRef, Smoothwall, Cipafilter, Qustodio and Educator Impact, leading to the development and recent launch of two new product offerings: Qustodio , a parental control app, and Linewize Pulse , a platform that provides schools with real-time insights on individuals' wellbeing and overall school health. As Linewize continues to expand, it will work hand in hand with the global Qoria team to seamlessly support students on all sides – at school, at home and everywhere in between.

"This marks the first of many important milestones as we embark on this new chapter as part of the Qoria family," said Harrison Parker, executive vice president of Linewize. "By operating as one unified company, we look forward to aligning our operations and achieving efficiencies that can be invested back into our product suite to better serve our customers and their students. Protecting every child's digital journey continues to be our top priority, and we are confident that this rebranding initiative will only enhance our ability to make a meaningful impact on student safety and wellbeing."

Beginning today, the Linewize logo will carry the Qoria name beneath it. The company will continue to deliver the same exceptional products and customer support as it always has.

Qoria spans three continents and works with more than 24,000 schools, 345,000 families and 12 million students. To learn more, please visit qoria.com.

About Linewize

Linewize, a K-12 cyber safety management system, is a division of ASX-traded company Qoria (formerly Family Zone) and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com .

