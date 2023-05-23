Founder of Happy Grub, Ashley Davies, Receives National Attention For Her Family-Friendly, Mess-Free Way to Make Pancakes

The mompreneur, first and only maker of squeezable instant pancake mixes,

has successfully used her savvy business acumen to create a trusted national brand.

NORCO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Grub, founded by mompreneur Ashley Davies, continues its growth trajectory to become a household name, now announcing its upcoming entry into 200+ nationwide Target stores this August. This coincides with their recent expansion in World Market and over 500 Walmart locations, giving families easy access to the first and only squeezable instant pancake mixes on store shelves.

The buzz around Happy Grub will certainly ramp up even further as founder, Ashley Davies can be seen as a contestant on Gordon Ramsay’s new competition show, Food Stars premiering on Fox May 24th. (PRNewswire)

"Being a self taught woman in business taking on the challenges Gordon presented, I hope inspires other mompreneurs!"

"When it was my turn to take on the infamous perfectionist and a celebrity chef I admire, I poured my heart into a chance to dazzle him with my culinary knowledge and show him I have the ingredients for success," said Davies. "You'll have to tune in to see for yourself, but I can tell you that it was an amazing experience to learn and be tested by one of the best in business. Being a self-taught woman in business taking on the challenges Gordon presented, I hope inspires other mompreneurs!"

The brand provides families with a mess-free, all-natural, fun way to make waffles and pancakes. Additionally, Happy Grub upgraded its bottles to include a fill line, eliminating the need for measuring cups to simplify the process further. Just add water directly to the bottle, shake & squeeze!

Happy Grub comes in four delicious and nutritious flavors, including Buttermilk, Yummy Banana, Apple Cinnamon and Whole Wheat. Each bottle makes around 20 (three-inch) pancakes and other baked goods such as waffles, cupcakes, muffins and more.

The first-of-its-kind brand is carried by 1,000+ retailers and is available on Amazon. For more information and store locations, visit www.eathappygrub.com.

About Happy Grub:

Happy Grub offers a delicious line of all-natural and organic squeezable instant pancake mixes designed to bring kids and parents together in the kitchen, making memories, not messes. Just add water, shake and squeeze! Happy Grub makes mealtime more nutritious, convenient and fun.

