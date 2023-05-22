City of Hope presents new research on cancer immunotherapies at 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Data on combination checkpoint inhibitor therapy for lymphoma, natural killer cells for leukemia and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T therapy for prostate cancer will be presented at June 2 to 6 meeting in Chicago

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that one of its researchers will present results from a SWOG Cancer Research Network Phase 3 study comparing nivolumab and brentuximab vedotin in patients with advanced stage classic Hodgkin lymphoma at an ASCO press briefing.

City of Hope presents research on cancer immunotherapies at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Alex Herrera, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, will present the findings on Saturday, June 3, for Abstract LBA4 and at a plenary session on Sunday, June 4. The embargo for this abstract lifts on Sunday, June 4, at 7 a.m. CT/8 a.m. ET.

Other innovative City of Hope-led research on a natural killer cell engager for relapsed or difficult to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a City of Hope-developed CAR T for prostate cancer, pediatric cancer survivorship and precision medicine for breast cancer will also be presented during the conference, which attracts oncology professionals from around the world to discuss the latest clinical cancer research impacting patient care.

Title: A first-in-human study of CD123 NK cell engager SAR443579 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or high-risk myelodysplasia

Abstract Number: 7005

Session Type: Oral

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies — Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Allotransplant

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 2, 1 to 4 p.m. CT

Presentation Time: Friday, June 2, 2:24 to 2:36 p.m. CT

Presenter: Anthony Stein, M.D., City of Hope professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Title: Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) in R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL): Primary analysis of TRANSCEND CLL 004

Abstract Number: 7501

Session Type: Oral.

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies — Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 6, 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CT

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 6, 9:57 to 10:09 a.m. CT

Presenter: Tanya Siddiqi, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Title: Real-world outcomes of brexucabtagene autoleucel (brexu-cel) for relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL): A CIBMTR subgroup analysis by prior treatment

Abstract Number: 7507

Session Type: Oral.

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies — Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 6, 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CT

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 6, 11:57 a.m. to 12:09 p.m. CT

Presenter: Swetha Kambhampati, M.D., City of Hope assistant professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Title: Carvedilol for prevention of heart failure in anthracycline-exposed survivors of childhood cancer: Results from COG ALTE1621

Abstract Number: 10013

Type: Oral.

Session Title: Pediatric Oncology

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 8 to 11 a.m. CT

Presentation Time: Monday, June 5, 9:12 to 9:24 a.m. CT

Presenter: Saro Armenian, D.O., M.P.H., Barron Hilton Chair in Pediatrics, professor and chair, Department of Pediatrics

Title: Final results from phase I study of PSCA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Abstract Number: 5019

Type: Poster

Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer — Prostate, Testicular and Penile

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. CT

Presenter: Tanya Dorff, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research

Title: Healthcare utilization among individuals diagnosed with hereditary breast-ovarian cancer syndrome through a universal germline genetic testing program

Abstract Number: 10604

Session Type: Poster

Session Title: Prevention, Risk Reduction and Hereditary Cancer

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. CT

Presenter: Stacy W. Gray, M.D., A.M., City of Hope professor and chief, Division of Clinical Cancer Genomics, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research

Title: Efficacy and safety of atezolizumab plus cabozantinib vs cabozantinib alone after progression with prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment in metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC): Primary PFS analysis from the phase 3, randomized, open-label CONTACT-03 study

Abstract Number: LBA4500

Session Type: Oral

Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer — Kidney and Bladder

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT

Senior Author: Sumanta Kumar Pal, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research

Title: Effect of CBM588 in combination with cabozantinib plus nivolumab for patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC): A randomized clinical trial

Abstract Number: LBA104

Session Type: Clinical Science Symposium

Session Title: Role of the Microbiome in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Response and Resistance

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 4, 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. CT

Presentation Time: 10:21 to 10:33 a.m. CT

Presenter: Heydeh Ebrahimi, M.D., M.P.H., City of Hope postdoctoral fellow

