Wemade joins the UN Global Compact, affirming ESG commitment

To align business strategies with the 10 Principles of the UNGC

To fulfill social responsibility and duty based on global ESG management standards

Strengthens commitment to higher corporate citizenship awareness and responsible ESG practices

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Korean gaming company Wemade has joined the UN Global Compact, affirming its commitment to good environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and policies. Founded in 2000,the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 162 countries, and 69 Local Networks. UN Global Compact participants are encouraged to internalize the 10 Principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption into their operations and management strategies.

Wemade is driving ESG policies and practices focused on three core goals; environmental responsibility, inclusive growth for future generations, and transparent governance. As an UN Global Compact corporate participant, Wemade will further align its management decisions and business strategies with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and strive to strengthen ESG practices. Wemade is also committed to the enhanced CoP (Communication on Progress) for demonstrating progress which was launched this year.

"Joining the UN Global Compact is the first step in our path toward sustainable growth through Wemade's vision of ESG," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "As a leader in the blockchain market, fulfilling corporate social responsibility and duty is Wemade's highest priority, as our commitment to global ESG management standards shows."

About Wemade

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone.

