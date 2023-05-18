WelbeHealth Announces New Chief Medical Officer and Chief Information Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-led organization WelbeHealth , the California-based Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), announced two industry veterans as its newest executives: Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Le, and Chief Information Officer, Bindu Purushothaman. Both will play a pivotal role as WelbeHealth expands its mission to serve the most vulnerable seniors with better quality and compassion.

"It is a momentous occasion to welcome a Chief Medical Officer and Chief Information Officer with such extensive experience who are also aligned with our mission and values," said Matt Patterson, MD, President of WelbeHealth. "Dr. Le's proven track record of improving the lives of complex seniors and Ms. Purushothaman's significant experience transforming technology for healthcare organizations will have a lasting impact as WelbeHealth delivers excellent PACE services at scale."

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Le will oversee WelbeHealth's team of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals, ensuring they are providing the highest standard of care, experience and quality. Dr. Le has over 20 years of experience in the medical profession, most recently as Chief Medical Officer of Optum Home and Community Care. Previously, Dr. Le co-founded and served as Chief Medical Officer of Landmark Health, where he pioneered a new care model that provided 24/7 physician-led, multidisciplinary house calls to frail seniors. Dr. Le also led value-based care at CareMore Health Plan and HealthCare Partners.

"Revolutionizing how we care for the most vulnerable in our diverse communities is what inspires and motivates me," said Dr. Michael Le. "I'm excited to bring better options and a new level of care to seniors as WelbeHealth's clinical leader."

As Chief Information Officer, Purushothaman will lead WelbeHealth's technology development efforts, creating seamless tools that allow our team members to focus on caring for participants. Ms. Purushothaman's most recent role was Chief Information Officer at Satellite Health following an impressive career as a technology leader in value-based care organizations including HealthCare Partners, Davita Medical Group and Optum.

"I am inspired by, and excited for, the journey ahead with WelbeHealth, an organization known for its dedication to providing compassionate all-inclusive care for seniors who need it most," said Purushothaman. "The opportunity to work with an organization so deeply rooted in the community offers me the chance to not only do meaningful work but also better the lives of those around me."

About WelbeHealth

WelbeHealth is a physician-led public benefit company founded in 2015 that provides comprehensive health care services for seniors through a fully integrated program that includes all medical and dental care, physical and occupational therapy, transportation to medical appointments, meals and personal care services. WelbeHealth addresses social determinants of health to keep the most vulnerable seniors living safely in their own homes. Services are delivered through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a national Medicare and Medicaid program. WelbeHealth operates programs across California, including the cities of Stockton, Modesto, Pasadena, Long Beach and Fresno.

For more information, please visit welbehealth.com.

Contact: Ryan Jackson, welbehealth@berlinrosen.com

View original content:

SOURCE WelbeHealth