TWO-STORY FASHION CLOSET, SOUNDPROOF GAMING ROOM AND AN INDOOR SOCCER COURT: DALLAS' MOST EXCITING SPANISH-STYLE HOME IS FOR SALE

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is the home of a lifetime; the most magnificent sanctuary in Dallas' University Park, on .66 lush acres along pastoral Turtle Creek. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is proud to represent 6825 Golf Drive, inspired by the Spanish Revival architecture of Santa Barbara and Montecito but a refreshingly contemporary interpretation of the genre. Its nods to historical Andalusia include a terracotta tile roof, cupolas and decorative chimneys, while the many modern outdoor luxuries include a cabana, infinity-edge pool, spa, pool house, fireplace, outdoor living room with concealed kitchen and a lower terrace with built-in seating and fire table overlooking Turtle Creek.

The new luxuries: 6825 Golf Drive in University Park, Dallas, offers over-the-top amenities that include a two-story fashion closet, soundproof gaming room, indoor sports court for soccer and baseball (with retractable batting cage) and a private gym just for the owners. (PRNewswire)

Inside the six-bedroom, 14,652-square-foot home, the spaces flow. The first floor offers public and private areas, including two offices, a guest suite, a light-filled living room with fireplace and an airy dining room with French doors that open to a courtyard. The kitchen and keeping room are the heart of the home, designed for conversation and camaraderie. Anchored by a wall of sleek brushed-metal cabinetry, the kitchen offers two islands, a coffee station and an extraordinary Lacanche range handmade in France.

On this main level, a pair of hand-carved doors leads to the primary suite, a luxurious retreat with wood-beam ceiling, sitting area, fireplace and coffee bar. The primary bath offers separate vanities, a tub overlooking a pocket garden and a dual-head steam shower crafted from solid-slab agate. A private gym with mirrored walls opens to the loggia and pool. Two walk-in closets feature custom built-ins; one is outfitted with a vanity and storage island and has a full second story, accessed by a spiral staircase.

The second floor is as artfully designed, with finishes that include pale-oak floors, burnished Venetian-plaster walls, imported tiles and carved doors. There are several bedroom suites with study areas, private baths and capacious closets. Rooms devoted to relaxation and recreation include a media room, billiards room and soundproof video-game room.

The basement level is an athlete's dream, with a living/gaming area and seated bar, which overlooks an indoor sports court for soccer or baseball, complete with retractable batting cage.

The countless modern conveniences include an elevator to all floors, two laundry areas and a five-car temperature-controlled garage.

The exceptional 6825 Golf Drive is represented by Sylvia Scott of the Nugent + Scott Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $22,000,000. Brilliant photos, an immersive video and full details are at briggsfreeman.com.

