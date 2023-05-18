HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has appointed Ragheb "Raj" Dajani as the new Senior Vice President of Development. In this role, Dajani will be responsible for leading the maintenance of new real estate development prospects, directing real estate development strategy and overseeing the brand's strategic business growth plans and goals. Dajani will report directly to Joe Emanuele, Chief Design and Development Officer at Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock International Names Ragheb Dajani Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development Division (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to have Raj join our Real Estate Development team as we continue to further cement the Hard Rock brand as a pillar in the global luxury hospitality space," said Joe Emanuele, Chief Design and Development Officer at Hard Rock International. "His extensive experience in bringing top-of-the-line luxury integrated resort concepts to life makes Raj an invaluable addition to the Hard Rock team."

Dajani steps into this role as an accomplished real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience. His expertise includes planning, design and construction of integrated resort developments such as luxury residential, hospitality, and casino properties. Dajani first began his career engaging in bidding and execution of general contracting works for U.S. luxury residential projects. During his tenure at top hospitality firms such as Kerzner International, Dajani held several positions including Vice President, during which he developed luxury towers including The Atlantis Resort and Casino in the Bahamas, Morocco, and Dubai, and several One&Only hotels and resorts in the Bahamas, Mexico, and the Mohegan Sun Resort. Dajani later returned to the ATLANTIS Resort in the Bahamas to plan and implement a one-of-a-kind revitalizing development program under Brookfield Hospitality Management.

In his most recent role, Dajani was the Head of Planning for Galaxy Entertainment Group in Tokyo, Japan where he established a development operation to pursue a license to develop and operate a multi-billion-dollar integrated resort.

Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com. For more information regarding open roles at Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com/careers.aspx.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International