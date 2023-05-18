GID Announces Acquisition of Garden-style Community in Miami, FL

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, has announced the acquisition of Advenir at Biscayne Shores, a garden-style community located in Miami, FL that will be rebranded as Windsor Biscayne Shores.

Windsor Biscayne Shores (PRNewswire)

The 240-unit community features resort-style amenities, such as a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, grilling areas, and dog park. Located across the Broad Causeway (123rd Street) from the Haulover Inlet and Beach Park, which provides residents with public beach access directly on the Atlantic within a 15-minute drive, the community provides walking access to Whole Foods Market, LA Fitness, Walgreens, Home Depot, and Starbucks.

GID plans to renovate the community and transform the resident experience through an updated fitness center, repainted exteriors and interiors, refreshed clubhouse and leasing center, and refurbishing the remaining residences with modern finishes.

About GID

GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 53,000 multifamily units and over 27M square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also launched a credit platform in 2022 that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,200 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $29.71 billion as of March 2023.

1 Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database.

GID Logo (PRNewswire)

