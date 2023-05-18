Gen Z and Millennials Redefine Indulgent Snacking

Loacker Quadratini provides the perfect indulgent balance for the high standards and mindful snacking habits of younger generations

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest trend in sweet snacks among younger generations is balance and mindfulness. In a survey* of nearly 2,000 Americans over the age of 18, Loacker found that mindfulness in snacking is on the rise, especially for younger generations. With 30% less sugar** than the leading wafer brands, Loacker Quadratini meets the needs of today's more mindful consumers by offering great taste from real, high-quality ingredients sourced ethically.

Loacker's survey affirmed that great taste remains a top priority for sweet snacks across all generations but revealed that Gen Z and Millennials place a higher priority on balancing great taste with high quality ingredients that support their lifestyle choices. Across all generations, taste was cited as the single biggest influence on snack choices. However, over 73% of Gen Z respondents cited quality as a key influence in how they choose sweet snacks now, compared to 50% of adults over 60 - a major difference of 46% percent across generations. Moreover, 39% of Gen Z respondents reported "too much sugar" as one of the main things they try to avoid in deciding what sweet snacks to buy now - compared to just 30% of adults over 60.

"We're thrilled to see consumers embracing mindful snacking, recognizing the importance of making choices that fit their lifestyles and meet their needs," said TJ Rooney, President Loacker USA. "At Loacker, we're committed to providing snacks that not only taste great, but also support a mindful approach to snacking, balancing real, high-quality ingredients and sugar content."

Loacker Quadratini not only meets the taste and quality demands of younger generations, but also of adults over 60 who reported avoiding artificial sweeteners in their sweet snacks more than any other generation. Loacker Quadratini have no artificial sweeteners and are Non-GMO Project Verified. They are made with 100% Italian hazelnuts roasted in house by Loacker, with milk from the Alps, from cows fed with Non-GMO feeds, authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar known for their premium quality and purity, and cocoa from Loacker's sustainability programs in Ecuador & Ivory Coast that guarantee transparency in the supply chain, fair working conditions for farmers, and respect for the planet's resources.

Available in a tempting variety of flavors such as Hazelnut, Chocolate, Lemon, Vanilla, Double Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Matcha, Dark Chocolate, and more, Loacker Quadratini provides the perfect balance between indulgence and mindfulness, catering to the high standards and mindful snacking habits of all generations.

Loacker Quadratini can be found at major retailers and on Amazon. For more information about Loacker Quadratini or the survey, please contact Rachel Morrison.

Loacker is an Italian Wafers & Chocolate family company known as one of the world's leading wafer brands and its delicious patisseries and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps more than 95 years ago, the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house, to authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using the best quality, natural ingredients.

"Che bontà!" means Pure goodness! with every bite, since 1925. For all this time, we have been offering you the pure, natural goodness and pleasure of our magnificent creations. This long confectionary tradition started with Alfons Loacker, who first started making wafers in his little pastry shop in Bolzano. Really not much has changed since then: we now make all our delicacies at 1000 meters above sea level, high up in the mountains in Auna di Sotto and Heinfels, using only carefully selected natural ingredients, with no trace of any added flavors, colors or preservatives, and we pack our specialties fresh out of the oven to preserve their full fragrance. But, to achieve perfection, goodness demands more than this, which is why we are constantly committed to greater social and environmental sustainability. Because, at Loacker, goodness is a choice.

*Loacker Snacking Survey of 1,703 Americans over the age of 18 was conducted between May 5, 2023 and May 7, 2023. The data for this survey was collected using SurveyMonkey Audience. Information on how respondents are recruited to SurveyMonkey is available here: www.surveymonkey.com/mp/audience

**Loacker Quadratini contain at least 30% less sugar than the average of leading filled wafer cookies in the market; 6-9g vs. 15-22g sugar per serving. See nutrition information for saturated fat content.

