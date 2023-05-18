10KC Announces Contract Renewal with RBC Foundation, RBC Future Launch

The talent experience platform once again commits to supporting RBC's Future Launch Program through advanced mentoring and inclusion

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC) , a diversity-founded talent experience platform for inclusive mentoring, employee connectivity, and skills development, is pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership, with the RBC Foundation, through RBC Future Launch.

RBC Future Launch is RBC's commitment to empowering Canadian youth for the jobs of today and tomorrow. $500 million is dedicated to help young people access meaningful employment through four main pillars: gaining new skills, growing their network, getting work experience, and enhancing their mental wellbeing. Together, with hundreds of organizations across Canada, RBC Future Launch aims to help break down the barriers young people face as they prepare for the future of work.

"If young people succeed, we all succeed," says Mark Beckles, Vice President, Social impact and Innovation, RBC. "Access to industry networks is important to create equal and equitable access to employment opportunities for these young leaders. With these connections they can work together to build more inclusive companies and communities where everyone can reach their full potential. We're proud to continue our partnership with 10KC!"

10KC's platform helps over 60,000 youth with mentorship and networking by matching college alumni from over 80 colleges and communities with students and recent grads. This program better prepares youth for the future of work by building confidence in their networking skills, gaining access to career advice they wouldn't otherwise have, and making progress towards their development goals. 10KC takes a data first approach that leverages a prebuilt algorithm to create matches, effectively eliminating unconscious bias. Matching is based on interests, goals, and industries to create strong connections between youth and alumni, and offer a diverse network to participants. This frees up thousands of hours that may have been previously spent on manual matchmaking and provides leaders with real-time data and insights to make better decisions. As part of the ongoing program, BIPOC youth all across Canada (including RBC FL Partners) are invited to 10KC's mentorship program. More than 1000 BIPOC Youth have joined to-date, and we expect to have thousands more continue to benefit from the program over the next two years.

"We are honored to renew our contract with RBC and continue supporting their Future Launch program," said Dave Wilkin, Founder & CEO at 10KC. "To be part of such an important and impactful program is incredibly humbling. It puts the 10KC platform to great use and aligns perfectly with our overall mission to provide mentorship and connection to those who need it most. We are excited to continue working together and are incredibly grateful to RBC Future Launch for seeing the value in what 10KC has to offer."

About Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC)

10KC is a diversity-founded talent experience platform for best-in-class connectivity, mentoring, DEI, onboarding, early talent, leadership development, and more. 10KC's all-in-one solutions serve over 200 of the world's leading companies and social impact organizations. Built for the new world of decentralized, remote and hybrid work environments, 10KC's highly configurable technology helps employers build, scale and measure their employees' engagement, connectivity and skills development initiatives. To learn more about 10KC, visit www.10kc.com.

Media Contact

Jack Buttacavoli

10KC@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC)