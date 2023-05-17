SystemForward's TemperaturePro Announces AtmosAir Solutions as Strategic Air Purification Technology Partner

Committed to healthier and more sustainable indoor spaces

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtmosAir Solutions, a leader in indoor air purification and monitoring solutions, today announced a strategic sales partnership in air purification technology of SystemForward's TemperaturePro, an industry leader in HVAC residential and light commercial services nationally.

The commitment and collaboration further support SystemForward's TemperaturePro commitment to health and wellness among the franchise owners the company has across North America, servicing residential homes, communities and light commercial office and retail buildings.

AtmosAir Solutions' patented bi-polar ionization technology, installed in residential and building HVAC systems, improves wellness by suppressing airborne and surface micro-organisms and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The technology makes residences and buildings more sustainable while reducing energy and operational costs.

According to AtmosAir Solutions, Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing EPA and FDA registered sanitizing products, found its BPI technology lowers the risk of exposure to bacteria, mold, dust, odors, and volatile organic compounds. In a certified controlled lab test, AtmosAir's BPI technology was shown to reduce Coronavirus 229E by 99.92% in 30 minutes or less in a contained space.

"As a result of the pandemic, there is a major focus on cleaning and sanitization, and we quickly recognized that it's not just about servicing HVAC systems, but it's about proactively cleaning indoor environments with continuous air cleaning technologies," Ken Metcalf, Director of Operations of SystemForward said. "Air quality and purification is an important part of health and wellness, and we're proud to be partnering with AtmosAir to integrate this technology for improved air quality and real-time monitoring in homes and buildings."

"We are pleased to partner with a premier brand like SystemForward's TemperaturePro," said Steve Levine, President and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions. "They are leaders in HVAC residential and light commercial services, and this partnership further establishes their commitment to health, wellness and sustainability for all of their customers."

SystemForward, the Franchise Management Company, of Pop-A-Lock, provides locksmith services through 8,500 franchisees as well as The ProNetwork brands TemperaturePro and PlumbingPro.

Clean indoor air quality represents a major step toward transforming spaces to make an impact on consumers and businesses while creating environments that are healthier, comfortable, and efficient.

About SystemForward

What began as one Pop-A-Lock location in 1955, SystemForward America has now turned into a multi-franchise company expanding across North America. SFA is the Franchise Management Company of Pop-A-Lock as well The ProNetwork Brands, including TemperaturePro and PlumbingPro. Based out of Lafayette, Louisiana, SystemForward America is dedicated to improving people's lives by providing industry-leading professional services and customer experiences.

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield, CT is a leader in solutions for healthier indoor air. The company provides bi-polar ionization air purification technologies that actively, continuously work to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. AtmosAir technologies are installed in more than 7,500 buildings worldwide. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com.

