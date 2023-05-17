Slate Electric Flosser Wins at the American Association of Orthodontists Annual Session

The innovative dental device took third place in the New Products Showcase.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, at the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) 2023 Annual Session in Chicago, a revolutionary flosser received recognition at the New Products Showcase.

All attending orthodontists were eligible to be Showcase judges and selected the Slate Electric Flosser as one of its winners.

Orthodontists are some of the product's biggest fans. They're not only recommending the Slate Flosser to their patients—they're using it themselves.

"I've been using it for about six months," said orthodontist Scott Ralph. "I love it!"

The electric flosser combines high-grade floss with 12,000 sonic vibrations per minute, while the patent-pending Bracket Sweeps remove the plaque and bacteria that form around the brackets. Located on the back of the floss head is a tongue scraper which cleans the tongue for a complete oral care experience.

Users choose either the standard floss head or the orthodontic floss head made for adults and kids with braces.

The challenge of flossing with braces prompted dentist Danny Snyder to invent the flosser.

"I have five kids that either are in braces or soon will be," said Snyder, who co-founded the company with his wife, Brynn. "When my braces came off, I had cavities that were preventable with regular flossing. I wanted to create something to help my children avoid the same fate."

Dr. Ralph believes this product can do that. He's encouraging his patients to try it.

"Ninety percent of our patients with braces won't floss with regular floss because it's too cumbersome," Ralph said. "Fifty percent of those won't floss with water, either."

Neglecting to floss leads to the accumulation of plaque and bacteria that produces acid. That acid breaks down tooth enamel causing inflammation of the gum tissue. The resulting problems can quickly snowball.

"The Slate flosser is way quicker than manual flossing, and it's more thorough," said Ralph. This is a step above."

Feedback from orthodontic professionals, along with the recent award at the AAO session, delighted the Slate Electric Flosser founder.

"The fact that the dental and orthodontic communities are recognizing and embracing the product is extremely gratifying," said Snyder.

