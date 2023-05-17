New Expert Guidelines from IWGDF Highlight the Growing International Recognition of Topical Oxygen Therapy for Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Evidence-based recommendations support the effective use of TOT in diabetic foot ulcer management, revolutionizing treatment approaches worldwide

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATROX® Wound Care, a leading innovator in wound care technology, proudly announces the release of newly published expert recommendations on the use of topical oxygen therapy for wound healing1. The updated guidelines endorse topical oxygen therapy (TOT) as an adjunct therapy in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) 1. With its endorsement by leading experts, this ground-breaking therapy is poised to transform the lives of millions of people worldwide, offering renewed hope for effective healing and improved quality of life.

New IWDGF Guidelines

The International Working Group on the Diabetic Foot (IWGDF) has just published its 2023 Guidelines. This set of recommended DFU interventions, developed by a panel of renowned experts, serves as a trusted resource for healthcare professionals worldwide.

Notably, among the 29 recommendations highlighted, TOT gained recognition as an accepted intervention when treating non-healing DFUs. "Consider the use of topical oxygen as an adjunct therapy to standard of care for wound healing in people with diabetes-related foot ulcers where standard of care alone has failed and resources exist to support this intervention1." With its inclusion in the IWGDF guidelines, topical oxygen therapy emerges as a vital tool, poised to revolutionize the management and healing of foot ulcers in individuals with diabetes.

In addition, the guidelines note that "evidence on topical oxygen has substantially expanded in the last four years with several new RCTs with a total of ten included in the systematic review for these guidelines (References 100-109) 1", which includes an RCT study published in 2021² which compared the healing effects of using standard care against a combination of standard care plus NATROX® O₂ topical oxygen therapy. In the study, patients completing the therapy experienced 71% greater healing rates² and 73% greater reduction in wound size² with NATROX® O₂.



Experts recommend updating algorithms to include TOT

In the Journal of Wound Care, experts reached a "clear consensus that adjunctive treatments with a solid evidence base, including NPWT and TOT, must be included"3 in each of the four proposed regional guidelines. Most notably, the experts agreed that "all hard-to-heal wounds are likely to benefit from TOT³."



TOT received "A grade" from the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association recently released its "Standards of Care in Diabetes⁴" which not only recommended TOT as an adjunctive therapy for chronic DFUs, but also gave it an "A grade" based on the quality of evidence⁴. The newly published recommendations acknowledge the remarkable potential of TOT⁴.

According to Dr. Windy Cole, DPM, CWSP, FAPWH, FACCWS, renowned authority in podiatric medicine and dedicated wound care advocate for over two decades, "The evidence supporting the efficacy of TOT is now undeniable. It is imperative that healthcare professionals embrace this innovative yet simple approach to achieve improved healing outcomes." After witnessing the positive impact topical oxygen therapy can have on healing DFUs in her own clinic, Windy recently joined the NATROX® team as Director of Global Medical Affairs to further advocate for the integration of topical oxygen therapy in the treatment pathway for chronic wounds.

NATROX® Wound Care CEO, Craig Kennedy, expressed great enthusiasm regarding the recognition and international acceptance of topical oxygen therapy, stating, "We're delighted that topical oxygen therapy continues to gain international recognition, cementing its status as a game-changing treatment in wound care. The inclusion of topical oxygen in the IWGDF Guidelines further validates our mission to transform the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic wounds, particularly those with diabetic foot ulcers."

What is NATROX® O₂ Topical Oxygen Therapy NATROX® Wound Care manufactures an award-winning5,6,7 topical oxygen therapy device known as NATROX® O₂ . The compact, wearable device generates and delivers a continuous flow of oxygen directly to the wound bed to promote accelerated healing and foster a healthy wound environment. Its non-invasive nature, coupled with its remarkable effectiveness², offers a significant advancement in chronic wound treatment, even allowing patients to be treated from the comfort of home.

To learn about NATROX® O₂ and request a demo, visit: https://bit.ly/NO2therapy





About NATROX® Wound Care

NATROX® Wound Care is an Inotec AMD brand. The specialist wound care company based in Cambridge, England was formed specifically to introduce new technologies to healthcare professionals around the world to promote faster and better healing to patients. The company's flagship product, NATROX® O₂, is positioned to become an integral part of global wound care treatment regimes in the coming years. To learn more, explore the website: natroxwoundcare.com.

See the references: https://bit.ly/nwc-iwgdf-guidelines

