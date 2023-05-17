Epson OmniLink m-Series Receipt Printers Certified for Slice Register POS Systems Built Exclusively for Local Pizzerias

Slice Register with an Epson Receipt Printer Offers Local Pizzerias Centralized Ordering System for Streamlined Operations and Smarter Business Insights

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the influx of third-party delivery apps and increased orders from multiple touchpoints, local pizzerias need powerful digital tools to help them build thriving, lasting businesses. Epson today announced that Slice , the technology platform powering America's largest network of pizzerias, has certified Epson's OmniLink® m-Series thermal receipt printers for Slice Register , a POS system exclusively built for local pizzerias. Slice Register keeps all orders – online, in-person, by phone – in one place while optimizing operations so local pizzerias can work smarter, better engage customers and boost profits.

"The Epson m-Series printers are sleek, compact and integrate seamlessly with the Slice Register to help our massive network of independent pizzerias not only survive but thrive," said Robin Mast, restaurant technology manager, POS Division, Slice. "Our goal is to partner with local pizzerias to provide innovative products and services to help them be more efficient and digital first, ultimately enabling them to provide an overall enhanced customer experience. By offering an Epson receipt printer as part of the POS system, pizzerias can be confident in knowing they have a dependable printer powering all of their order fulfillments."

The Slice Register kit consists of a touchscreen tablet, protective case, base, cash drawer, credit card terminal, receipt printer, and kitchen printer. Specifically designed for pizzerias, Slice Register is durable enough to withstand the busiest pizzerias and simple enough for the whole team to use. Slice Register integrates with Slice Ordering to put all online, phone and in-person orders into one easy-to-use system to streamline workflows, reduce order issues and easily make order customizations. Additionally, Slice Register makes it easier for local shops to sell to their consumers by intelligently increasing the amount and accuracy of customer data that each pizzeria has available to them. A video highlighting how Slice Register customer Prima Pizza Kitchen relies on the solution can be found here .

The Epson m-Series printers offer remarkable versatility and multiple interface options including USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth®, and wireless to meet any pizzeria's needs. The m-Series printers' sleek, modern and compact design is ideal for small counter spaces and features interchangeable top or front load configurations. The m-Series printers also provide advanced connectivity features like Server Direct Print which provide cloud printing capability, and network tethering providing network connection to iOS and Android through a USB-C connection.

"Slice is empowering pizzerias to better serve customers," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, System Devices Group, Epson America, Inc. "By centralizing offline and online orders with the Slice Register and m-Series printer solutions, local pizzerias can get better business insights, streamlined operations and all the necessary tools to build a lasting and thriving business."

About Slice

Slice's belief that local pizzerias deserve all the advantages of big chains without compromising their independence fuels its mission to keep local thriving. Through specialized tech, data insights, targeted marketing, and collective buying power, they empower pizzerias to better serve digitally-minded customers and build thriving local businesses.

Ilir Sela started Slice in 2015 to modernize his friends' and family's New York City pizzerias. Today, Slice partners with restaurants in over 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest community of independent pizzerias.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

