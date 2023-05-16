Vicki Mayo, CEO and Owner of Global Market Innovators (GMI), Wins the 2023 Titan Women in Business Award in the Category "Female Executive of the Year - CEO of the Year"

PHOENIX, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Innovators (GMI) proudly announces that its esteemed CEO and Owner, Vicki Mayo, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Titan Women in Business Award. Mayo was recognized as "Female Executive of the Year - CEO of the Year," highlighting her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and significant contributions to the business world.

The Titan Women in Business Awards, presented annually, celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding achievements of women who have excelled in various sectors of the business landscape. This Award serves as a testament to the incredible talent and dedication Mayo has demonstrated throughout her career.

Under Mayo's exceptional leadership, Global Market Innovators (GMI) has consistently achieved remarkable growth, forged valuable partnerships, and delivered cutting-edge solutions to its esteemed clientele. As the CEO and Owner, Mayo has spearheaded the company's growth, driving innovation and fostering a culture of excellence. Mayo's leadership style emphasizes empowering her team members and encouraging a collaborative work environment. Her strategic decision-making abilities and commitment to integrity and ethics have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers and colleagues.

Upon receiving the 2023 Titan Women in Business Award, Mayo expressed her gratitude and shared, "I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious Award. It is a humbling experience to be recognized among such accomplished women in business. This Award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the entire GMI team. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and I look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and success."

As Mayo receives the 2023 Titan Women in Business Award, Global Market Innovators (GMI) extends its warmest congratulations and commends her on this well-deserved recognition. This prestigious accolade further solidifies her position as a visionary leader, inspiring countless individuals in the business world.

About Global Market Innovators (GMI)

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is a Secure Managed Service Provider™ specializing in leading growth markets, including Cyber Security, Digital Workplace, and Managed Services. A one-stop-shop for full IT lifecycle services, GMI provides secure technology solutions across security, network, cloud, collaboration, mobility, and managed IT practices and is supported by a dynamic global team of expert consultants.

A diversified client roster includes Fortune 50-2000 customers, and state and local education, including K-12, and covers a range of commercial, government, and enterprise customers. The company's geographic footprint extends from the United States and Canada to Morocco, the Philippines, and Costa Rica.

GMI is a privately-held, women- and minority-owned, and diversity supplier-certified company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. GMI's delivery team features nearly 175 security, collaboration, networking, and data center engineers and architects across project management, staff augmentation, managed, and consulting practices; and boasts most key industry and best-in-class technology certifications.

For more information about GMI, visit the Global Market Innovators website: https://gmi.com/

