PERSUIT Adopts ChatGPT to Evaluate Law Firm Proposals

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PERSUIT , the world's only law firm engagement platform, today announced a series of AI-driven enhancements to its core offering. The PERSUIT platform, which empowers the world's most innovative legal teams to competitively source and engage law firms at the matter level, will soon leverage AI and ChatGPT to drive a more efficient process for in-house teams. PERSUIT's Proposal Analyzer, the first in a series of enhancements, will quickly summarize proposal responses from multiple firms and will highlight strengths, weaknesses, and key differences.

With AI layered into the law firm selection process, corporate legal teams will have the opportunity to evaluate and select law firm proposals with more precision and speed than ever before.

This announcement follows a series of product enhancements brought to market in 2023, including the relaunch of PERSUIT's analytics functionality, a centralized dashboard for providing performance reviews to law firms in real time, and a new homepage directing users to the software's seven core use cases.

"Our adoption of AI within the PERSUIT platform will help to accelerate our core mission of shifting the legal industry to value-based billing," said Jim Delkousis, CEO and Founder at PERSUIT. "With the transition away from the billable hour, our in-house customers will have the opportunity to focus more on outcomes."

PERSUIT plans to harness AI technology to bring additional features to its web application throughout 2023. For more information on PERSUIT's full offering, visit www.persuit.com .

About PERSUIT

PERSUIT is a law firm engagement platform that fundamentally changes how in-house legal teams engage with outside counsel. By focusing on outcomes instead of billable hours, PERSUIT empowers the world's most innovative legal teams to engage law firms at the matter level in a way that creates fairness, equity, diversity, predictability, and transparency.

Media Contact:

info@persuit.com

View original content:

SOURCE PERSUIT