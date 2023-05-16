NATURE'S BOUNTY® UNVEILS NEW OPTIONS FOR WOMEN SEARCHING FOR HAIR LOSS AND WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS WITH CLINICALLY RESEARCHED INGREDIENTS

From the #1 Brand for Hair, Skin, and Nails^ Comes Award-Winning

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bounty®, a Nestlé Health Science Company and a leader in scientifically-backed vitamin and nutritional supplements, unveiled two new products in its Optimal Solutions® line of dietary supplements. Hair Growth and Metabolism Booster supplements provide new ways for women to support their hair growth and weight goals through clinically shown ingredients that are drug-free. Both products are available now at CVS and Amazon.com, and will be coming soon to Walmart. In addition, the new Hair Growth product is available at Walgreens.

"We spent time listening to women share their struggles with hair growth and weight management, and their desire for products that are cost-effective and backed by nutrition research. We are thrilled to introduce our new Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Growth and Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Metabolism Booster supplements with these women in mind," said Aileen Stocks, President, Wellness Brands at Nestlé Health Science. "Our Hair Growth formula makes it easy for women to get nutrients clinically shown for the growth of thicker hair delivered in only one capsule per day and at an affordable price. And, our Metabolism Booster product features plant-based actives to support weight management."

Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Hair Growth

Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Hair Growth features an Advanced Hair Complex, which is clinically shown to help grow thicker, fuller hair in three months.* Its innovative Advanced Hair Complex formula is designed for women and contains Arginine Silicate and Magnesium Biotinate.* The one-per-day formula is non-GMO, gelatin-free, and vegetarian-friendly.

"As we age, hair follicles can become 'sleepy,' switching from growing normal hair to growing thinner, shorter peach fuzz and making hair appear less thick and full," commented Krysmaru Araujo Torres, M.D. Head of Medical Affairs, Nestlé Health Science. "The Advanced Hair Complex in our new Hair Growth product delivers a matrix of three vital nutrients—Arginine, Silicon, and Biotin—to the hair follicles, supporting the growth of thicker, fuller hair in only three months."

Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Metabolism Booster

Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Metabolism Booster supplement features a clinically studied blend of citrus extracts, including orange and grapefruit, to help boost fat metabolism and reduce waist circumference.* Black ginger extract helps promote abdominal fat loss and supports a healthy metabolism.* Metabolism Booster capsules should be used as part of a healthy lifestyle, in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise program.

Product of the Year Awards

Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Hair Growth and Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Metabolism Booster products are recognized as 2023 Product of the Year USA award winners in the categories of Hair Growth and Weight Management, respectively, through a survey of 40,000 people by Kantar.

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation.

A globally established seal of approval, the Product of the Year emblem was developed over 30 years ago and has been a trusted CPG pillar in the U.S. for nearly 15 years.

To learn more about Nature's Bounty®, please visit www.naturesbounty.com. For more information about the new Hair Growth and Metabolism Booster products, please visit www.naturesbounty.com/pages/hair-growth and www.naturesbounty.com/pages/metabolism-booster.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

^Source: IRI — Total US — Multi Outlet: Latest 52 weeks ending in 2/26/23.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, Nature's Bounty®, a Nestlé Health Science Company, has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists, and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit: https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

