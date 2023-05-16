Koddi Announces Appointments to Executive Leadership

New Chief Technology Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief of Staff Named to Drive Innovation and Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koddi, a pioneer in advertising technology, today announced the appointment of three executives to lead key areas of the business. Nanda Lella has been named Chief Technology Officer, Harsh Jiandani has been named Chief Commercial Officer, and Trevor Narayan has been named Chief of Staff. The appointments bring a wealth of experience to Koddi and will contribute to expanding on Koddi's enterprise-grade capabilities and teams.

Koddi is a provider of adtech optimization and media management software and services, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world. (PRNewsfoto/Koddi) (PRNewswire)

"Commerce media is quickly evolving towards more personalized, privacy-focused advertising both onsite and offsite," said Nicholas Ward, President at Koddi. "The brands we work with are prioritizing advertiser and user experiences, a solid foundation with fast and scalable infrastructure, and the ability to maximize new partnerships and opportunities quickly. With the addition of these senior executives to Koddi, we can deliver even more improvements and innovations in the areas our customers and partners are prioritizing while ensuring they receive unmatched value."

Lella brings more than 20 years of experience, having recently served as Director of Engineering at Meta where he was responsible for leading the team launching and building Meta's privacy and regulation framework and tools across their Ads business. Prior to this, Lella served as a senior engineering leader at Amazon where he was responsible for the product vision, roadmap, team strategy, and overall execution of Amazon Live, as well as building their video ads delivery platform. At Koddi, Lella is responsible for the product strategy, roadmap, and execution across the product, engineering, and data science teams.

"Koddi is at the forefront of technological innovation in the industry," said Lella. "As a part of Koddi's best-in-class team, I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in advertising technology and using AI to help our customers optimize their digital advertising efforts."

Jiandani brings global experience in the adtech industry, having recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer at PromoteIQ, a Microsoft company, where he was responsible for revenue generation, go-to-market strategy, customer delivery, and partnerships. Prior to this, Jiandani served as GM and Head of Sales at Xandr, formally AppNexus, where he successfully navigated one of AT&T's largest Ad Tech acquisitions in Xandr. In his role at Koddi, Jiandani is responsible for the marketing, sales, and partnership strategies and teams to drive revenue growth and market expansion.

"The Koddi team is continuously advancing advertising technology to help our customers succeed, and I am thrilled to be a part of the forward-thinking team to accelerate growth, build strong partnerships, and deliver innovative solutions to drive growth for our customers," said Jiandani.

Narayan brings vast experience in the technology industry, having recently served as a senior product manager at DoorDash where he was integral to building the DoorDash ads business. Prior to this, Narayan held positions at Google where he worked on the travel search team. Narayan's role at Koddi includes developing and implementing strategic plans for the company.

"I've known the Koddi team for 8 years and have closely followed their journey to become a leader in the advertising technology industry," said Narayan. "I am excited to now be part of the team and serve as a strategic partner for the leadership team to ensure that we are well-positioned for long-term success."

About Koddi

Koddi is a global technology company with software and services that empower advertisers and publishers to increase awareness, generate demand, and drive revenue. Our commerce media platform, Koddi Ads, enables retailers and CPG companies, marketplaces, and publishers to build their own media networks, powered by first-party data and next generation user experiences.

Our privacy-first, people-driven approach and nearly a decade of expertise equips us with the technology and strategy that generates best-in-class returns for advertisers, incremental revenue for publishers, and elevated on-site experiences for shoppers. Whether you know it as commerce media, retail media, native ads, or sponsored listings, Koddi's platform effectively and efficiently positions relevant ads in front of shoppers, creating new revenue streams and future-proofing your business in an unpredictable market. For more information, please visit koddi.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koddi