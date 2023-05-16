Groundfloor is recognized again as one of Atlanta's fastest growing private companies

Atlanta Business Chronicle names Groundfloor to its Pacesetter Award list for the fourth time

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the wealthtech platform offering the ease of savings with the real returns of investing, is being recognized once again as one of metro Atlanta's fastest growing private companies. The real estate investing and lending platform was named to the prestigious Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Awards List for the fourth year based on its revenue and employee growth. Groundfloor was also named a Pacesetter in 2022 (no. 98), 2021 (no. 78) and 2019 (no. 60). For the 2023 Pacesetter Awards, Groundfloor ranks no. 53 on the list.

"Our consistent growth through market ups and downs is a testament to the powerful rise of the individual investors we serve," said Groundfloor co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Their investments are creating more value than ever before for independent local real estate investors, communities and home buyers. As a result, our platform continues to thrive as banks and legacy capital market intermediaries suffer."

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor was founded by Dally and Nick Bhargava in 2013 with a mission to make the most lucrative private capital markets accessible to everyone. It then became the very first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer short-term, real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike.

Today, the wealthtech platform continues to be known for its regulatory prowess and product innovation, delivering new financial products for anyone to be able to invest into real estate, whether a beginner or a pro. It has consistently delivered 10 percent annualized returns across its investment offerings, and it recently surpassed $1 billion in retail investments made through its platform. Because of its product innovation and growth, Groundfloor has won numerous awards including three years in a row of being one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. as determined by the Inc. 5000.

