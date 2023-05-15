TOP NBA PROSPECT SCOOT HENDERSON FORMS FAMILY AND ATHLETE ENTERPRISE IN GROUNDBREAKING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH STEPHEN CURRY

Curry to Provide On- and Off-Court Mentorship to Henderson and Family, With an Emphasis on Basketball, Business, Media and Social Impact

OAKLAND, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top NBA draft prospect and elite point guard Scoot Henderson, along with four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry, have formed a groundbreaking mentorship and strategic alliance. Scoot—who shares a vision for entrepreneurship—has aligned himself with Curry who has a successful proven track record in architecting and managing his own business enterprises across many industries, including Unanimous Media, Eat. Learn. Play., Curry Brand and UNDERRATED Golf and Basketball. As one of the world's top prospects entering the 2023 NBA Draft, Henderson will launch his career with the benefit of this unique alliance and will gain the support and mentorship of Curry as he looks to take ownership of his off-court business enterprise and brand.

Noah Graham for SC30 Inc. (PRNewswire)

Bringing the two athlete-entrepreneurs together and harnessing their collective relationships and platforms, this unique alliance reshapes the traditional enterprise model for an elite athlete and burgeoning entrepreneur like Scoot. He understands the power of ownership and is steadfast in his mission to establish himself as a brand and business enterprise—fully taking control of both as he launches his NBA career. With Curry's innovative blueprint as an inspiration, Scoot, whose mindset is well-beyond his 19-years, is deeply committed to accelerating the growth of his brand and businesses, while disrupting and challenging the conventional path.

"I have been watching Scoot and his family for a while now, and I am beyond impressed with what he has accomplished thus far, and excited to watch him take control of his future and grow," said Stephen Curry. "Our values are deeply aligned when it comes to prioritizing family, hard work and appreciating the blessings in our lives. I firmly believe that what he and the Henderson Family are building is transformative and will change the narrative for how athletes and their families leverage their influence. I truly admire that we share a common interest and commitment to promoting equity and access for athletes through youth sports and empowering the next generation. As I look towards the future of the NBA and the broader world of sports, Scoot embodies the next evolution of the game over the years, demonstrating the importance of playing for something greater than oneself."

Recently, Scoot averaged 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game for the NBA G League Ignite this season. While his impact on the court continues evolving, Scoot's passion for entrepreneurship runs parallel to basketball as he recognizes the immense value of nurturing both aspects of his personal brand. This trailblazing strategic alliance with Curry will be built on mentorship to Scoot and his sister Crystal "Moochie" Henderson, a high school standout who was named Georgia State Player of the Year 2023; in addition to providing support and guidance to the broader Henderson Family infrastructure based in Marietta, GA.

"I am so excited to establish this one-of-a-kind strategic alliance with Stephen and his team," said Scoot Henderson. "This is an incredible opportunity and a dream come true for me, as I have grown up watching Stephen on and off the court, admiring him from afar as he disrupted the game and built empowering businesses over the past decade. His accomplishments are inspiring, and I want to learn from Stephen and the team he has assembled and take the reins of my own future. Stephen has such a profound impact on people and his community, and his humanity and unwavering humility are evident.

As we embark on this new journey, I look forward to learning and growing together, while focusing on becoming the best version of myself, in basketball, business and beyond."

Scoot, who is represented off-court by UNLTD Sports Group, has always evaluated his career decisions, partnerships and relationships in conjunction with his tight-knit family. His father Chris, mother Crystal, and siblings Diamond, Jade, China, Onyx, CJ and Moochie are all intimately involved in the family's various business and philanthropic initiatives in their hometown of Marietta, GA. Their focus on ownership, creating generational wealth and making an impact in their community is what drives Scoot and the Henderson Family. Next Play 360°, the family's non-profit organization, is a hub of Georgia youth basketball and is dedicated to providing STEM education for underrepresented K-12 students throughout the Metro Atlanta region.

More information and new developments will be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT STEPHEN CURRY

Stephen Curry's on and off court legacy is underscored by transformation and innovation. His 14-year career in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors is marked by many firsts. He was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by unanimous vote in NBA history, the first player to hit 100 3-pointers in the NBA Finals, one of a select few to win MVP awards two years in a row, remains the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history and recently surpassed former record-holder Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history. He holds nine NBA all-star selections and four NBA Championships. An emerging figure in the Bay Area, Stephen's brand touts a number of innovative and progressive consumer, entertainment and non-profit entities, such as Unanimous Media, which features award-winning media projects; Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation with wife Ayesha; and UNDERRATED, an inspiring lifestyle brand committed to providing equity, access and opportunity to underrepresented communities. Furthermore, in 2020, he launched Curry Brand, powered by Under Armour, with a mission to open doors for underrepresented youth and increase access for sports across the country.

