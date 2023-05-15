PURE LIFE® PURIFIED WATER TEAMS UP WITH 'IMPOSSIBLE' CHEF ROBERT IRVINE TO LEAD A 2023 FAMILY SUMMER CHALLENGE THAT KICKS OFF THIS MAY

On Behalf of Pure Life®, the Food and Fitness Guru will Spearhead

a Social Media Challenge Aimed at Inspiring Families to

Spend Quality Time Together, Get Active and Hydrate in a Healthy Way

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, families and friends are always looking for ideas and inspiration on how to make quality time more memorable. Pure Life® is committed to helping families—those we're born into and those we choose—enjoy life's special moments by providing simple hydration solutions. That's why Pure Life teamed up with world-class chef, television personality, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Robert Irvine to create an unforgettable Summer Challenge that will inspire consumers to come together, get active and create new routines together. Pure Life is also helping families stay hydrated this summer by giving those who enter the Summer Challenge a chance to win a year's supply of Pure Life® water.

"We are thrilled to partner with Robert Irvine to provide a guide for building healthy habits and staying active this summer for all kinds of families," said Meagan Pirog, Senior Brand Manager. "This partnership strengthens our goals of providing healthy hydration solutions to all families, whether it is the one you're born into or the one you choose."

Best known for his long-running Food Network shows Restaurant: Impossible and Dinner: Impossible, Robert Irvine is an award-winning chef and fitness authority who is equally devoted to uplifting others through his philanthropic work. A veteran and committed advocate of the military, Robert established the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to support veterans and military causes. Pure Life found the ideal partner in Robert to bring the Summer Challenge to life, as both share a common dedication to community building.

"Yes, this is a fun, exciting promotion but it's so much more than that. This partnership brings together passionate, like-minded people who share the same values - Team Irvine and Pure Life - and unites us in a common cause to make families healthier and happier and bring them closer together. Working in tandem, we'll have a greater impact in this cause than we ever could alone, and I'm incredibly grateful to be a part of it," shared Robert Irvine.

This summer, be on the lookout for the Pure Life content series that features Robert showing families and friend groups how to cook his beloved recipes and challenging them to create a new routine together. The brand will release new episodes throughout the summer across social and digital channels, with followers also able to find everything—including more recipes and activities. So, cook something new, try a sport, or find a place to explore. The options are endless and what matters most is creating new routines that will keep your family active and hydrated!

Below are tentative details on how to participate in the Summer Challenge. All of which are subject to change:

Dates of the Summer Challenge: May 1 st – August 6 th

Summer Challenges will be issued on Robert's Instagram channel @chefirvine where he will post regularly. All materials will be supported on Pure Life @ purelifeus .

How To Enter: Post a video or image on Instagram and show us how you and the people you do life with are creating new activities together. Use hashtag # PureLifeSummerChallenge and follow and tag @ PureLifeUS . Tell us your family's story beneath the photo or video, explaining how the routine is refreshing your summer and helping you make the most of your time together.

Prizing:

For more information, please visit www.purelifewater.com

ABOUT PURE LIFE® PURIFIED WATER

Pure Life® is purified water that goes through a rigorous quality process to ensure a refreshing taste with every sip. It is enhanced with a blend of minerals for a crisp taste and has been a hydration solution for families for the last 20 years. Pure Life® is proud to give back through partnerships with FitOps Foundation and the University of Health & Performance to support veterans and supports families in need through work with Baby2Baby. Find out more at www.purelifewater.com

Pure Life® has a long-standing history of initiatives that support veterans as well as families in need. Examples of the work Pure Life® has done in the spaces include its partnerships with FitOps Foundation and The University of Health & Performance, organizations dedicated to supporting Veterans in living a life of purpose after their military service. In addition, Pure Life® works closely with Baby2Baby, an organization that provides essentials to families in need across the country. Pure Life® brand's disaster partners include the American Red Cross, Convey of Hope, Feeding America, Americares, and Gleanings for the Hungry through which the brand regularly donates water to those in need.

ABOUT ROBERT IRVINE

Robert Irvine is a world-class chef and entrepreneur, and a tireless philanthropic supporter of our nation's military. The host of Food Network's hit show Restaurant: Impossible, he has given struggling restaurateurs a second chance to turn their lives and businesses around in over 300 episodes and counting.

In addition to his restaurants—Robert Irvine's Public House at the Tropicana in Las Vegas and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine within the Pentagon—he is the owner of FitCrunch, whose protein bars, powders, and snacks are available nationwide; Robert Irvine Foods, which makes prepared, restaurant-quality dishes available in grocery stores; and the Lansdale, PA-based Boardroom Spirits, creators of handcrafted vodka, rum, whiskey, and more. Two new signature products—Irvine's Vodka and Irvine's American Dry Gin—are in the beginning stages of a nationwide rollout.

A portion of the proceeds from all of Robert's endeavors benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation. Created in 2014, the foundation gives back to our servicemen and women and first responders.

When not filming for television or working overseas with the USO, he can be found on tour with Robert Irvine LIVE, an unpredictable interactive cooking challenge done before a live audience in packed theaters. He is also the publisher of Robert Irvine Magazine, a free digital publication delivering workouts, recipes, and motivational content.

He is the distinguished author of four cookbooks, Mission: Cook, Impossible to Easy, Fit Fuel, and Family Table By Robert Irvine, plus the business leadership book, Overcoming Impossible: How to Lead, Build a Team, and Catapult Your Business to Success. Drawing on his vast experience both in building his own businesses and helping others fix theirs, it is the ultimate distillation of his business and leadership knowledge.

