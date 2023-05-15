MIM Software Inc. Announces FDA Clearance of Contour ProtégéAI® 4.0 Models

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its newest version of the AI auto-contouring solution Contour ProtégéAI.

MIM Software Inc. has announced that their latest version of the AI auto-contouring solution, Contour ProtégéAI, has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The update, which includes improved algorithms for Radiation Oncology segmentation, additional structures, and enhancements for Molecular Radiotherapy (MRT), is now available to MIM Software customers. With FDA-cleared contours and flexible implementation, Contour ProtégéAI can easily integrate into any existing workflow a (PRNewswire)

The update provides MIM Software customers with iteratively improved algorithms for Radiation Oncology segmentation, additional structures, and enhancements for Molecular Radiotherapy (MRT).

With new FDA-cleared contours and the power of flexible implementation, Contour ProtégéAI can be added to any existing workflow with minimal effort and exceptional contouring results.

"Over the past several months, the MIM Software team has worked hard to focus this new version on improving our contouring performance," said Jay Obman, Product Manager at MIM Software Inc. "The initial testing has shown a good improvement in our overall contour quality, and I'm excited for our users to reap the benefits of those improvements as well as some new contours we've added."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide.

MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging.

To learn more about Contour ProtégéAI, click here .

(PRNewsfoto/MIM Software Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.