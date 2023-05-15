DRFortress Announces Completion of Its Fourth Major Data Center Expansion

HONOLULU, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRFortress , the largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, today announced the completion of the fourth expansion to its data center campus in Honolulu, which will be ready for service on June 1, 2023. The 65,000+ square foot facility has over 800 cabinets available for colocation services, adding 220 with this latest expansion.

DRFortress is Hawaii's most interconnected facility and largest capacity provider in terms of data center cabinet capacity and power available for immediate deployment. To keep pace with the high-power density demands of the region, DRFortress is increasing its power density by 500kW, available on June 1, and an additional 500kW to be built and installed in the expanded area in early 2024.

"We're committed to ensuring this expansion – along with our entire facility – meets the customized needs of our customers and is operationally reliable, scalable and secure for their critical IT systems and applications," said Fred Rodi, President and Founder of DRFortress. "With this expansion, we're also thrilled to announce that our first anchor tenant(s) will be a large public cloud provider launching a new edge node in Hawaii and a new international carrier building their presence in Hawaii later this year."

Other features of the expansion include three new customer conference rooms with a 38-person training and event space, two multi-purpose customer kiosks, a second loading and delivery area to handle large equipment deliveries and a dedicated café break area for customers. These spaces were specifically designed for customers to have remote office capabilities from the data center, host events or group trainings as well as serve as a safe and secure business continuity workspace in the event of an unexpected disaster.

Since 2006, DRFortress has completed four expansions and grown its customer base, space and power capacity tenfold. Backed by a team with over a century of cumulative data center experience, DRFortress is the largest data center operator in the state, providing mission-critical services in support of the Hawaii economy and trans-Pacific data networks. Contact DRFortress to learn more about the expansion, or visit www.drfortress.com .

About DRFortress

DRFortress is Hawaii's largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud computing services provider operating in Hawaii since 2006. Based in Honolulu, the world-class data center is currently a 65,000+ square foot facility with over 800 racks available for colocation. As Hawaii's Digital Hub and largest business network, DRFortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii. DRFortress also offers Cloud Connect services with dedicated private connections to the leading global public clouds. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com .

