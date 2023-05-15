Bi-Coastal Advisor Team Joins IEQ Capital in San Francisco and Boston

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital, an independent wealth management firm with over $20B in AUM1, is pleased to announce the addition of wealth advisors Jeremy Wenner and Adam Beard. Wenner and Beard, along with five team members, have a combined 50 years of experience in the capital markets and wealth management industries. The team provides customized and comprehensive advisory and investment management solutions to families with a focus on serving entrepreneurs, executives, and professional investors.

Hiker looking out (PRNewswire)

In conjunction with this hire, IEQ will be opening its first East Coast office in Boston with Beard, Managing Director, serving as the company's lead advisor in the region. Wenner will join IEQ's San Francisco Bay Area office as a Managing Director.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeremy, Adam, and their team to IEQ Capital. They have proven themselves as experienced fiduciaries, tirelessly serving and delivering solutions for their clients" said IEQ co-CEO and Founder Alan Zafran. "Further, we believe IEQ's expansion to Boston will allow us to enhance our service offering in the region and establish new relationships."

Wenner and Beard shared the following: "We have great respect and admiration for the service and experience Rob Skinner, Alan Zafran, and Eric Harrison [IEQ Co-CEOs and Founders] provide to their clients, the quality of their team, and the efficiency with which they run their business. Further, the banking industry events of the last two months have reinforced our interest in working at an independent wealth management firm, and we believe that now is the ideal time to partner with IEQ Capital."

Joining Wenner and Beard at IEQ Capital are team members Stephen Griffiths, Sr. Director, and Sanhita Bhattacharya, Sr. Associate, in Boston, along with Dan Fleming, Associate Director, Jonathan Barnes, Associate Director, and Collin Sapp, Associate, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About IEQ

IEQ Capital was founded in 2019 as an independent advisory firm by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs who wanted to take the next step forward with a focus on clients and investment excellence, without the distractions and limitations of working in a larger organization. IEQ provides a combination of high-touch wealth advisory and family office services to high-net-worth clients throughout the country. Leveraging a broad understanding of each asset class, deep institutional relationships, and a network that provides access to exclusive private investment opportunities, IEQ focuses on sourcing, negotiating, and structuring a range of public and private investment solutions designed to meet clients' needs.

1. As of 3/31/23; RAUM as of 12/31/2022 as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in March 2023 totaled $18.5bn.

IEQ Capital (PRNewswire)

