Access to Novavax's COVID Vaccine Grows with Extended Interim Authorization for Adolescents in Singapore

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted extended interim authorization and the Ministry of Health has included Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) into the National Vaccination Programme as a non-mRNA option for adolescents aged 12 through 17 for active immunization to prevent COVID.

"This news acknowledges the need to maintain access to a diverse COVID vaccine portfolio," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "We are pleased with this adolescent authorization in Singapore as it ensures a protein-based option as part of public health measures."

Extended interim authorization was based on data from the pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 1,799 adolescents aged 12 through 17 years in the U.S., to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Nuvaxovid. In the trial, Nuvaxovid achieved its primary endpoint based on neutralising antibody response and demonstrated clinical efficacy overall at a time when the Delta variant was the predominant circulating SARS-CoV-2 strain in the U.S.

Novavax's vaccine is authorized for use in more than 40 markets around the world. In Singapore, the HSA previously granted interim authorization for Nuvaxovid to prevent COVID-19 in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022 .

About Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373)

NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine made by creating copies of the surface spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID. With Novavax's unique recombinant nanoparticle technology, the non-infectious spike protein serves as the antigen that primes the immune system to recognize the virus, while Novavax's Matrix-M™ adjuvant enhances and broadens the immune response. The vaccine is packaged as a ready-to-use liquid formulation and is stored at 2° to 8°C, enabling the use of existing vaccine supply and cold chain channels.

About the PREVENT-19 Phase 3 Trial

The PRE-fusion protein subunit Vaccine Efficacy Novavax Trial COVID-19 (PREVENT-19) was a randomized, placebo-controlled, observer-blinded Phase 3 trial conducted in the U.S. and Mexico to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NVX-CoV2373 as a primary series and as a booster in adults and adolescents to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. As a primary series, the primary endpoint was the first occurrence of polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-confirmed symptomatic (mild, moderate, or severe) COVID-19 with onset at least seven days after the second dose in 29,960 adult participants aged 18 and older at baseline without protocol violations prior to illness. A secondary endpoint was the prevention of PCR-confirmed, symptomatic moderate or severe COVID-19. Full results of the trial were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The pediatric expansion of the trial evaluated 2,247 adolescents aged 12 through 17 years in the U.S. Results from the expansion were announced in February 2022.

About Matrix-M™ Adjuvant

When added to vaccines, Novavax's patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant enhances the immune system response, making it broader, and more durable. The Matrix-M adjuvant stimulates the entry of antigen-presenting cells at the injection site and enhances antigen presentation in local lymph nodes.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza, and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

