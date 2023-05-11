Seekr Launches Updated Website, Streamlining User Experience With Simple & Customizable News Discovery

With New Seekr Features, Rooting Out Misinformation Is Easier Than Ever Before – Empowering Consumers To Make Informed Decisions About Online Content

VIENNA, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in transparent content evaluation, today released a new user interface – streamlining the user experience and creating a transparent and uniform way to filter information.

Misinformation has exploded online, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish falsehoods from facts while deepening divisions in politics and broader culture. In fact, 53% of Americans are worried about unknowingly spreading misinformation while only 7% have a "great deal" of trust in the media.

"Content moderation is not uniform, resulting in a patchwork system where each major technology company creates their own standards and conventions," said Seekr founder and chief executive Pat Condo. "At Seekr, we are restoring trust in the media by using AI to fight AI-generated fake and misleading content. These new functionality updates will only improve the user experience and help protect consumers from an ever-increasing tide of misinformation."

With new technologies dramatically exacerbating the spread of problematic content, Seekr is continuously evaluating its algorithms and interface to improve the user experience and ensure consumers have the necessary tools to make informed decisions about information consumed online. Specifically, Seekr's latest updates include:

Seekr Score Interface & Usability

Reliability By Level: The Seekr score is sorted into five easily recognizable levels of reliability from very low to high – helping to offer perspective at a glance.

Scoring Precision & Rigor: The proprietary Seekr Score to rate articles has now been expanded to a 100-point scale to add further specificity for users to see the differences in reliability.

Color Combined With Clear Text: Score levels from very low to very high are also signified by color – from orange to teal – which is now visible on the scored search results for quick scanning and processing.

Customizable News Search & Discovery

Filters: In order to further enhance the user experience and ensure user choice, freedom, and accessibility, filters have been positioned front and center to allow for the quick customization of the search experience.

News Search: The Seekr search bar now defaults to a news search, with filters built into this feature that enhance speed, ease, and user control.

Coverage Comparison: The top news stories surrounding the same coverage from different news websites are featured in groupings of three to offer differing perspectives and further comparison capabilities.

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that specializes in transparent content evaluation and objective ratings. Its AI technology is designed to rate all content, both authentic content created by humans, and synthetic, machine-generated content. Seekr empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. The centerpiece of Seekr's technology is an independent search engine that is powered by proprietary AI and employs natural language processing (NLP) to generate a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to building a web that people can trust by giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find reliable content in context.

