Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Reports 18% Revenue Increase and 24% Increase in ARR to $9.1 Million
HENDERSON, Nev., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Summary
- Total revenue of $10.3 million, an 18.1% increase from prior-year quarter and the Company's first reported quarter of over $10 million in revenue
- Platform revenue up 26% to $2.2 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 24% to $9.1 million.
- Gross profit up 24% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 190 basis points to 38.9%.
- Earnings of $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter. Fiscal year to date net income of $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.05 in the same fiscal year to date period in the prior-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $559,000 compared to $94,000 in the prior-year quarter
- Positive cash flow from operations of $0.8 million for the quarter and $1.9 million fiscal year to date, compared to negative cash flow from operations of $0.4 million in the same fiscal year to date period in the prior-year
"Our third quarter results reflect the continued adoption of our platform by new customers and a 16% revenue increase in our transactions business, due to both organic growth and the successful transition of customer contracts from FIZ Karlsruhe, which took effect on January 1, 2023," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "Platform growth remained challenging in the quarter as our customers continue to extend sales cycles and operate under tightened budgets. Our profitability, however, has allowed us to continue to invest in marketing and product development, with some important product features being successfully released in the quarter. We feel well positioned to execute as the economic environment improves and believe our products will be even more relevant to our research customers."
Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results
Total revenue was $10.3 million, an 18.1% increase from $8.8 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior period.
Platform subscription revenue increased 26% to $2.2 million compared to $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 25 net deployments added in the quarter, as well as upsells to existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $9.1 million, up 24% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $8.1 million, compared to $7.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to organic growth and higher transaction volumes related to contracts transferred from FIZ Karlsruhe effective on January 1, 2023. The transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,417, compared to 1,193 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin improved 190 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 38.9%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business as well as increased margins in the transactions business.
Total operating expenses were $3.9 million, compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher sales and marketing and general and administrative costs, the latter related to recruiting fees expensed in the period.
Net income in the third quarter was $237,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($341,000), or ($0.01) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $559,000, compared to $94,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Conference Call
Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180
Conference ID: 10178138
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 11, 2023 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10178138, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Change
% Change
2023
2022
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 2,249,632
$ 1,786,224
$ 463,408
25.9 %
$ 6,379,871
$ 4,900,927
$ 1,478,944
30.2 %
Transactions
$ 8,092,794
$ 6,971,128
1,121,666
16.1 %
$ 21,363,864
$ 19,471,216
1,892,648
9.7 %
Total Revenue
10,342,426
8,757,352
1,585,074
18.1 %
27,743,735
24,372,143
3,371,592
13.8 %
Gross Profit:
Platforms
1,981,002
1,567,173
413,829
26.4 %
5,627,695
4,204,552
1,423,144
33.8 %
Transactions
2,046,271
1,671,324
374,947
22.4 %
5,152,653
4,531,980
620,673
13.7 %
Total Gross Profit
4,027,273
3,238,497
788,776
24.4 %
10,780,348
8,736,532
2,043,817
23.4 %
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
88.1 %
87.7 %
0.3 %
88.2 %
85.8 %
2.4 %
Transactions
25.3 %
24.0 %
1.3 %
24.1 %
23.3 %
0.8 %
Total Gross Profit
38.9 %
37.0 %
2.0 %
38.9 %
35.8 %
3.0 %
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
642,624
543,496
99,128
18.2 %
1,830,448
1,584,804
245,644
15.5 %
Technology and product development
953,677
971,959
(18,282)
-1.9 %
2,751,099
2,661,655
89,444
3.4 %
General and administrative
1,871,591
1,629,371
242,220
14.9 %
5,004,678
4,742,729
261,950
5.5 %
Depreciation and amortization
18,332
4,988
13,344
267.5 %
30,486
12,144
18,342
151.0 %
Stock-based compensation
480,458
399,234
81,224
20.3 %
1,264,522
870,883
393,639
45.2 %
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
(72,547)
29,394
(101,941)
NM
(84,210)
52,619
(136,829)
NM
Total Operating Expenses
3,894,135
3,578,442
315,693
8.8 %
10,797,023
9,924,834
872,190
8.8 %
Income (loss) from operations
133,139
(339,944)
473,083
139.2 %
(16,675)
(1,188,302)
1,171,627
98.6 %
Other Income (Expenses):
Other income (expense)
104,331
237
104,094
NM
218,095
777
217,318
NM
Provision for income taxes
(628)
(822)
194
-23.6 %
(5,543)
(6,592)
1,049
15.9 %
Gain on sale of disc'd operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Other Income (Expenses):
103,703
(585)
104,288
NM
212,552
(5,815)
218,367
NM
Net income (loss)
$ 236,842
$ (340,529)
577,371
169.6 %
$ 195,877
$ (1,194,117)
1,389,994
116.4 %
NM
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 559,382
$ 93,672
$ 465,710
497.2 %
$ 1,194,123
$ (252,656)
$ 1,446,779
NM
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Change
% Change
2023
2022
Change
% Change
Platforms:
ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$ 8,776,977
$ 6,848,613
$ 1,928,363
28.2 %
$ 7,922,188
$ 5,880,179
$ 2,042,009
34.7 %
Incremental ARR
330,704
500,233
(169,529)
-33.9 %
1,185,493
1,468,668
(283,175)
-19.3 %
End of Period
$ 9,107,681
$ 7,348,847
$ 1,758,834
23.9 %
$ 9,107,681
$ 7,348,847
$ 1,758,834
23.9 %
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
790
646
144
22.3 %
733
553
180
32.5 %
Incremental Deployments
25
34
(9)
-26.5 %
82
127
(45)
-35.4 %
End of Period
815
680
135
19.9 %
815
680
135
19.9 %
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 11,110
$ 10,602
$ 509
4.8 %
$ 10,808
$ 10,633
$ 175
1.6 %
End of Period
$ 11,175
$ 10,807
$ 368
3.4 %
$ 11,175
$ 10,807
$ 368
3.4 %
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
1,116
904
212
23.5 %
986
875
112
12.8 %
Academic customers
301
289
12
4.2 %
300
300
-
0.0 %
Total customers
1,417
1,193
224
18.8 %
1,287
1,175
112
9.5 %
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Change
% Change
2023
2022
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ 236,842
$ (340,529)
$ 577,371
169.6 %
$ 195,877
$ (1,194,117)
$ 1,389,994
116.4 %
Add (deduct):
-
Other income (expense)
(104,331)
(237)
(104,094)
NM
(218,095)
(777)
(217,318)
NM
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
(72,547)
29,394
(101,941)
NM
(84,210)
52,619
(136,829)
NM
Provision for income taxes
628
822
(194)
-23.6 %
5,543
6,592
(1,049)
-15.9 %
Depreciation and amortization
18,332
4,988
13,344
267.5 %
30,486
12,144
18,342
151.0 %
Stock-based compensation
480,458
399,234
81,224
20.3 %
1,264,522
870,883
393,639
45.2 %
Gain on sale of disc. ops.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 559,382
$ 93,672
$ 465,710
497.2 %
$ 1,194,123
$ (252,656)
$ 1,446,779
NM
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visitwww.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
2023
June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,132,899
$
10,603,175
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $49,670 and $94,144, respectively
6,797,240
5,251,545
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
398,726
276,026
Prepaid royalties
798,892
846,652
Total current assets
20,127,757
16,977,398
Other assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $868,324 and $840,996, respectively
53,766
47,985
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $11,046 and $0, respectively
430,788
—
Deposits and other assets
997
893
Total assets
$
20,613,308
$
17,026,276
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
7,696,205
$
6,604,032
Deferred revenue
6,524,570
5,538,526
Total current liabilities
14,220,775
12,142,558
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,500,764 and 27,075,648 shares
29,501
27,076
Additional paid-in capital
29,386,169
28,072,855
Accumulated deficit
(22,898,395)
(23,094,272)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(124,742)
(121,941)
Total stockholders' equity
6,392,533
4,883,718
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
20,613,308
$
17,026,276
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Platforms
$
2,249,632
$
1,786,224
$
6,379,871
$
4,900,927
Transactions
8,092,794
6,971,128
21,363,864
19,471,216
Total revenue
10,342,426
8,757,352
27,743,735
24,372,143
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
268,630
219,051
752,176
696,375
Transactions
6,046,523
5,299,804
16,211,211
14,939,236
Total cost of revenue
6,315,153
5,518,855
16,963,387
15,635,611
Gross profit
4,027,273
3,238,497
10,780,348
8,736,532
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
3,875,802
3,573,454
10,766,537
9,912,690
Depreciation and amortization
18,332
4,988
30,486
12,144
Total operating expenses
3,894,134
3,578,442
10,797,023
9,924,834
Income (loss) from operations
133,139
(339,945)
(16,675)
(1,188,302)
Other income
104,331
237
218,095
777
Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes
237,470
(339,708)
201,420
(1,187,525)
Provision for income taxes
(628)
(822)
(5,543)
(6,592)
Net income (loss)
236,842
(340,530)
195,877
(1,194,117)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
(4,149)
1,609
(2,801)
(1,181)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
232,693
$
(338,921)
$
193,076
$
(1,195,298)
Basic income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.01
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
(0.05)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
26,929,314
26,512,195
26,820,557
26,392,949
Diluted income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.01
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
(0.05)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
29,791,719
26,512,195
28,837,774
26,392,949
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
195,877
$
(1,194,117)
Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
30,486
12,144
Fair value of vested stock options
338,973
424,450
Fair value of vested restricted common stock
925,550
446,433
Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock
68,272
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,545,695)
(904,915)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(122,700)
(67,984)
Prepaid royalties
47,760
(54,287)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
947,789
397,088
Deferred revenue
986,044
538,477
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,872,356
(402,711)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(29,976)
(34,251)
Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition
(297,450)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(327,426)
(34,251)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
57,500
97,688
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
—
59,500
Common stock repurchase
(74,556)
(82,053)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(17,056)
75,135
Effect of exchange rate changes
1,850
(1,989)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,529,724
(363,816)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
10,603,175
11,004,337
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
12,132,899
$
10,640,521
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
5,543
$
6,592
