Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 18th Annual Music City SCALE Event in Nashville May 17th-21st

PARK CITY, Utah, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, globally recognized aesthetic device company Powered by MRP (MRP), announces the attendance at the upcoming Music City SCALE Event held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, on May 17th-21st at booth No. 701.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP) (PRNewswire)

Covering all of the topics that are relevant and important in both the medical and aesthetic arenas, SCALE is the premier medical meeting for aesthetic providers, medical and cosmetic dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and practice administrators. Powered by MRP will be attending the event with Canadian partner LUVO Medical (LUVO), who provides powerful solutions, utilizing proven IPL, lasers, radio frequency, microneedling, PRP, and for which MRP is the exclusive distributor in the US.

At the conference, MRP and LUVO will showcase the Darwin Customizable Multi-Modality Workstation that features 5 in-demand technologies IPL, Diode, RF Microneedling, RF, and HIFU to build the ultimate treatment menu. Easily add handpieces to expand service offering, increase revenue, and to offer unique combination treatments.

The Bela MD Advanced Skin Health Platform combines the latest serum innovations and aesthetic technologies to address a variety of skin conditions and improve overall skin quality will also be featured at the MRP-LUVO booth No. 701.

"We are excited to participate in the upcoming Music City SCALE event with our partner LUVO Medical and showcase the range of LUVO devices available on our marketplace," said founder and CEO Scott Carson.

To learn more about Powered by MRP, please visit: mrp.io

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY . Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powered by MRP