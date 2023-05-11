LS Power Announces Second MISO Award For Republic Transmission in Indiana

Competitive Process Lowers Cost by More Than 30 Percent

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MISO today announced that it has selected Republic Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of LS Power, to develop, own, operate, and maintain a new double-circuit 345 kV transmission line in Northern Indiana. The Hiple to Indiana/Michigan State Border ("HIMB") 345 kV project is the first competitively bid project from MISO's Long Range Transmission Planning ("LRTP") Tranche 1 portfolio approved by MISO's board of directors in 2022.

"LS Power thanks MISO for conducting a thorough competitive process to achieve cost efficient transmission solutions, which is estimated to provide consumers with more than 30% savings as compared to MISO's initial estimate." said Paul Thessen, President of LS Power Development

MISO conducted a rigorous competitive selection process pursuant to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Order No. 1000 and selected Republic Transmission's proposal from seven proposals. MISO's comparative analysis included considerations of cost and design, project implementation, and operations and maintenance.

As part of its selection of Republic Transmission, MISO lauded the "well-supported project implementation cost estimate, a superior revenue requirement commitment, and a well-reasoned routing strategy."

This selection represents the second competitively procured transmission project awarded by MISO to Republic Transmission in Indiana. Republic Transmission successfully placed its first competitively awarded transmission project, the Duff to Coleman 345 kV project, in-service ahead of schedule and within its cost commitments in June of 2020.

"LS Power is excited to be selected by MISO to implement part of its LRTP and address the urgent and complex challenges to the electric grid. We look forward to working with MISO and the local communities to successfully complete the project," Thessen said.

About Republic Transmission:

Republic Transmission is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost effective transmission infrastructure for the MISO region. Republic Transmission is majority owned by LS Power, a leading developer, owner, and operator of electric transmission infrastructure and independent power generation projects throughout the United States. Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. owns a minority stake in Republic Transmission.

About LS Power:

LS Power is a development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed, or acquired more than 46,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired, and battery energy storage projects. In addition, LS Power developed and operates over 680 miles of high-voltage transmission, with an additional 100+ miles and multiple substations under construction. Across these efforts, LS Power has raised $50 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

