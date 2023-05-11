FIVE LAST-MINUTE MEMORIAL DAY DESTINATIONS FOR A GETAWAY TO REMEMBER

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Memorial Day approaches, vacation planning is top of mind for most travelers. For families looking to make the most of their experience with spacious accommodations and endless amenities, vacation ownership is a great place to start the planning process – for now, and years to come. But did you know committing to ownership is not the only way to take advantage of these premium benefits? Travelers planning short-term can also rent timeshare accommodations at many resorts worldwide.

The American Resort Development Association (ARDA) represents some of the most beloved household brands in hospitality, such as Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Wyndham Destinations, Hilton Grand Vacations, and more, which give owners and renters access to thousands of family-favorite destinations with activities both in and around resort locations. In other words, you don't have to be a timeshare owner to get access to many of these properties.

"Memorial Day, and the summer months for that matter, are a time to get away from the mundane, and kick back with family and friends for fun times," said Jason Gamel, President and CEO of ARDA. "The flexibility that exists in the timeshare industry today, allows owners and nonowners to do just that worry free. Our partners have an unbeatable portfolio of properties in coveted destinations across the globe that are sure to bring families and friends together for memorable experiences."

Below are five destinations that showcase the diversity of offerings available to take advantage of for last minute getaways:

Visit Colorado For Spring Skiing – Breckenridge Grand Vacations:

Take in a Colorado Rockies game in 70 degree weather or spend the day golfing before heading up the mountain to grab some end-of-season ski slopes!

The Grand Timber Lodge offers ski in/ski out access to slopes nearby, specifically Peak 7 of Breckenridge Ski Resort. Head to the Snowflake Chairlift within 75 yards of the property, then ski back via the Lower Sawmill trail. With the Arapahoe Basin only a half-hour drive away, guests can ski at either location during spring months.

Grand Timber Lodge is a family-friendly, amenity rich resort located between Main Street and the ski area in Breckenridge. The property offers incredible amenities like indoor/outdoor aquatics, private theaters, workout rooms, spa services and family game rooms. Travelers who visit during Memorial Day tend to have the mountain to themselves and don't have to worry about over-crowded restaurants.

Host A Golf Weekend Near Knoxville TN – Club Wyndham:

Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Glade hosts two of the top five public golf courses in Tennessee – Stonehenge Golf Club and the Brae at Heatherhurst. Golf is a top on-site activity at the resort and guests can tee off at any one of the five premier championship golf courses. With nine different golf courses in the immediate area, travelers will have plenty of options to explore over the holiday weekend.

In addition to golf, guests can enjoy eleven lakes, two marinas, and sandy beaches perfect for fishing, swimming, and boating. The indoor and outdoor pools are ideal for lap swimming and sunbathing. Other outstanding resort amenities include 10 tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, horseback riding, kids' playgrounds, miniature golf, volleyball and basketball courts, game room, and Golf Simulator Room. If you don't feel like whipping up your own meal, you can enjoy dining in two of Fairfield Glade's on-site restaurants.

Hike The Red Rocks in Moab, UT – WorldMark Associate:

Resting just south of Utah's Arches National Park, The Moab Resort is an outdoor enthusiast's dream. Thrill seekers can enjoy hiking, biking, white-water rafting, rock climbing and many other activities that take full advantage of the rugged local landscape. This desert retreat offers top-notch amenities and stunning views of the mountainous surroundings. Get active with a workout in the fitness center before taking a dip in the swimming pool, or soak in the hot tub.

For those looking for something at a slightly lower speed, there's also plenty of golf, spas, fishing and even a world-class winery to unwind after an adventurous day in the desert. Cozy up to one of the fire pits, take a break on the playground, swing by the game room or enjoy the outdoors by grilling a meal at the barbecue area.

Travelers looking to explore state and national parks are spoiled with options for the nearby Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park and Dead Horse Point State Park. And while the resort's surroundings seem so large, there is a comforting small-town feel along Moab's Main Street. Find one-of-a-kind shopping and dining options along the main drag for a true taste of Southeast Utah.

Soak Up The Summer Sun in Las Vegas – Westgate:

Despite what many people think, the Las Vegas Strip isn't just for adults who want to party. Vegas is known as a foodie paradise, and many travelers visit for the incredible restaurants.

During your stay at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino you'll find plenty of indoor and outdoor activities, including golf courses, pickleball and tennis courts, outdoor pools, lounging cabanas, various shopping stores and an indoor fitness center. Additionally, find plenty of kid-friendly things to do on the Last Vegas Strip, like visiting the Adventuredome Theme Park and Shark Reef Aquarium.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is part of Interval International's global network of more than 3,200 properties. Interval members can exchange their vacation ownership for stays at the resort, or book through Interval's Getaways offering.

Dine by the Bay in San Francisco – Marriott Vacation Club:

Whether you're planning an epic vacation, a romantic getaway or a fun-filled weekend escape, you'll never run out of things to do in one of the world's most dynamic places.

Located in the historic Fisherman's Wharf district, Marriott Vacation Club Pulse®, San Francisco, is within walking distance to some of the city's most popular attractions. Explore the bay area's legendary Fisherman's Wharf, PIER 39, Ghirardelli Square, Anchorage Square, Historic Hyde Street Pier and countless other famous hotspots in San Francisco, CA. Find your respite in our guest room vacation rentals, which are stylishly appointed with spacious floor plans, mini-refrigerators, complimentary Wi-Fi and contemporary comforts.

Take advantage of the current Stay Longer rate to save more on a guest's next getaway of 3-nights or more. Enjoy 10% off a 3-night stay, 15% off a 4-night stay and 20% off a 5-night stay or longer.

