Clayton Home Building Group® Launches Website

MARYVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Home Building Group®, a national builder of attainable single-family residential housing and part of the Clayton® organization, announced the launch of its website, ClaytonHomeBuildingGroup.com. The website features how the builder is blurring the lines of home construction in ways that reflect the company's values of attainable homeownership, innovation and social responsibility. The website also serves as the digital home for Opening Doors®, Clayton Home Building Group's lifestyle magazine.

"We are thrilled to launch our first website dedicated to showcasing Clayton Home Building Group's extraordinary team members and the homes they build," said Keith Holdbrooks, Chief Executive Officer of Clayton Home Building Group. "With housing demand at an all-time high and affordability at an all-time low, our three unique but connected business units are dedicated to finding innovative ways to build high quality, attainable homes. ClaytonHomeBuildingGroup.com allows us to tell this story and connect with our customers and partners."

Clayton Home Building Group built more than 62,000 single family residential homes in 2022 and is comprised of three interrelated business units, Clayton Manufacturing, Clayton Properties Group® and Clayton Supply®. Clayton Manufacturing has 40 home building facilities across the country focused on constructing quality off-site homes. Clayton Properties Group is comprised of nine site-built home builders nationwide and has been named a top 10 builder by Builder Magazine. Clayton Supply is the company's vertically integrated division that sources and distributes building materials to both Clayton's home building facilities and site-builders. Clayton Supply also builds DuraCraft® Cabinets and Lux® Windows and Doors.

ClaytonHomeBuildingGroup.com tells the story of how the three connected business units work together to blur the lines between on-site and off-site construction methods to address today's housing demand and attainability crisis. The website showcases how this novel home building approach is decreasing build time for homeowners, increasing housing supply and exploring new housing frontiers with innovative homes such as the CrossMod® and ON2 Homes in Denver, which start at half the median cost of a single-family home in metro Denver.

Clayton Home Building Group's culture reflects the company's values of attainable homeownership, a world-class team member experience, doing good through volunteer work, and commitment to sustainability. Examples of how these values are brought to life are woven throughout the website with vivid imagery and storytelling.

ClaytonHomeBuildingGroup.com also serves as the digital home for Opening Doors, Clayton Home Building Group's lifestyle magazine that celebrates homeownership through design inspiration, culinary discoveries, travel adventures and seasonal trends. The magazine also features stories about Clayton team members, environmentally conscious building methods and philanthropy. Site visitors can enjoy the digital version of the magazine and sign up to receive a printed copy in the mail.

Clayton Home Building Group's newsroom and blog can also be found on the website.

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2022, Clayton built 62,620 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered trademark of Manufactured Housing Institute.

