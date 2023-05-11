AcariaHealth Honored with Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award

Award recognizes best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcariaHealth, a national comprehensive specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex conditions, announced today it has received the annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award from Managed Markets Insights and Technology (MMIT).

Each year, MMIT hosts the Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care. AcariaHealth was recognized in the Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy category.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as a 2023 Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award winner," said Steve Jensen, President of AcariaHealth. "Our dedication to delivering the greatest level of care to our patients and their families sets us apart as an industry leader. To be recognized on the national stage by the patients we serve is truly a humbling honor. Congratulations to our specialty pharmacy team members for their hard work and commitment to improving the health of our communities, one person at a time."

The 2023 finalists and winners earned their rankings based on their average Net Promoter Score, an index that measures patients' willingness to recommend their pharmacy to others. This was assessed by quarterly Zitter Health Insights (ZHI) Patient Satisfaction Surveys conducted in 2022. The four surveys were then compounded and reviewed by an external awards committee, measuring numerous aspects of patient satisfaction and a pharmacy's exemplary commitment to patients. Each year, responses are analyzed from more than 10,000 pharmacy patients across the country.

About AcariaHealth

AcariaHealth is a national comprehensive specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex conditions, such as hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis and other conditions. Offering specialized care management services in these disease states, AcariaHealth is dedicated to enhancing the patient care offering, collaborating with providers and capturing relevant data to measure patient outcomes. Learn more about how we put patients first while providing exceptional specialty pharmacy care at www.AcariaHealth.com

