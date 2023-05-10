Zepp Health Unveils Generative AI-Powered Features and Solutions for Enhanced Smart Wearables

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, is excited to announce that it has developed new generative AI-powered intelligent features and solutions that will continue to empower individuals along their fitness and wellness journey.

Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Zepp Health, said "Our mission is to empower individuals with intelligent tools that allow them to take control of their health and well-being. By applying large language model (LLM) and Generative AI technology to our smart wearables, we are empowering users to make informed decisions and achieve their wellness and fitness goals intelligently."

Huang added, "We are pleased to launch several products and features, with one of them being Zepp Aura, a Generative AI sleep and relaxation platform that seamlessly connects with our smart wearables. This comprehensive sleep health platform is designed to enhance users' rest, focus, and sleep experience with personalized sleep coaching, sleep quality analysis, and AI-generated sleep music compositions with sleep stories, which will be able to adjust in real time based on the user's heart rate in order to constantly optimize conditions for the best night's sleep. Our firm belief is that our AI-driven advancements will revolutionize how individuals approach their well-being from every aspect and unlock every human's potential to be the best that they can be. By investing in AI and applying it to our products and service ecosystem, it will allow us to provide integrated wellness solutions to serve our community better".

Premium subscribers of Zepp Aura can also access an AI Chat service, which recognizes the user's natural language in voice or text commands in order to answer questions about sleep, fitness, and wellness. And in the future, these premium subscribers will also be able to create customized Sleep Stories, which Zepp Aura will read out and intelligently adjust based on the user's real-time heart rate, in order to constantly optimize conditions for the best night's sleep. These stories can be generated based on the user's preferences, interests, and other needs, and aspects such as pacing, theme, and genre can be tailored based on the user's feedback, to help craft a unique story to help each user sleep.

Zepp Health is driving efforts to achieve the future we imagine in the fitness healthcare industry by applying Generative AI technology into wearables, whereby the natural language interaction between user and device will be the key that unlocks the full potential of smart wearables to become true all-in-one wellness partners. From functioning as a personal training coach to a mindfulness and sleep coach, and crafting and optimizing tailored fitness plans, users stand to benefit from their devices giving them a powerful head-start on achieving their health, fitness, and lifestyle goals. In short, it feels like a natural interaction between the user and their device to the point that is human-like, with their smart wearable becoming their trusted personal advisor, coach, and trainer all at the same time.

Here is a list of Zepp Health's additional new features:

Zepp Coach™

The Zepp Coach™ is an AI-powered coaching algorithm that provides tailored guidance to help users train and recover more effectively. It allows users to enter their physical characteristics, exercise experience level, and preferred amount of training days per week into the Zepp App, which then generates a personalized training plan. As the user progresses, the Zepp Coach™ monitors their fatigue level, fitness level, and training status, and suggests a reduction in training intensity or a rest day to help avoid overtraining and reduce the risk of injury or exhaustion.

Zepp Coach™ also added a new AI Chat function in the Zepp App, giving Amazfit Falcon smartwatch users the opportunity to test it out. This intelligent chatbot can answer exercise-related questions which are input via voice or text command, such as "Which accessory exercises can help me improve my deadlift?", in the same language that the user originally asked the question. With this new AI Chat dimension, Zepp Coach™ not only can provide personalized training plans and guidance, but it also enables the user to request specific advice which can assist their workout practices in real-time.

Zepp AI Flex™

The Zepp AI Flex™ voice assistant understands the needs communicated by the user's natural language descriptions, rather than relying on programmed keywords. If, for example, the user says, "I want to go running", Zepp AI Flex™ will be able to recognize the user's intent and intelligently open the corresponding sports mode, in order to make interacting with the smartwatch a streamlined and hands-free process, and eliminating the need to instruct the watch to navigate through Setting menus and sub-menus. An intelligent step toward a future where AI integrates seamlessly into all aspects of health management, fitness understanding, and daily life organization, this voice assistant is compatible with 57 languages supported by OpenAI's Whisper service and so can become a true companion for a diverse range of users.

Zepp ChatFacer™

Zepp ChatFacer™ utilizes AIGC tools to process the user's natural language descriptions, received through either voice or typed commands, for the creation of personalized watch faces that can easily be installed onto their Amazfit GTR 4. With this AI-powered watch face creation tool, users can generate and modify the background image on their watch face and manipulate the selection and placement of data metrics for a customized display of the health, fitness, environmental, and time-related data that's most relevant to them. Zepp ChatFacer™ is currently being tested by Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch users in the US market.

With over 42 million daily users globally, and over 200 million smart wearable units shipped to date, Zepp Health is committed to the advancement of AI-powered smart wearable devices that empower people to live better and optimize their wellness journeys as the world of health, fitness, and wellness converge.

