WorkingNation Releases Inspiring Short Film, 'Glory in Overcoming,' Showcasing Triumph Over Adversity in Pursuit of Purposeful Work and a Better Future

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkingNation , a non-profit media company focused on the future of work, is proud to present "Glory in Overcoming," the first film in a series of short documentary films directed by Melissa Panzer . The film, to be released on May 11, 2023, follows the journeys of three determined women who found strength and meaning in pursuing promising tech careers. Each had faced difficult challenges, from domestic abuse to homelessness to poverty, but all three found hope and a pathway to success through the Goodwill® Digital Career Accelerator® training program.

Through this collaborative effort between Google, Goodwill, Accenture, and Coursera, these women transformed their lives, creating a brighter future for themselves and their children. "Glory in Overcoming" tells the inspiring story of their resilience and tenacity, demonstrating the indomitable spirit that can overcome any obstacle.

"It's always remarkable to me how many people with deep challenges in life are not very far away from a huge breakthrough if they can just get the right kind of support," Goodwill Industries International CEO Steven C. Preston says in "Glory in Overcoming."

"The film captures the emotional journey of these three women as they discover the power within themselves to create a better future. 'Glory in Overcoming' is a testament to the potential of every individual to achieve success in their chosen field and an inspiring example of how job-training programs can provide access to purposeful, well-paying, and dignified work," says Joan Lynch , WorkingNation's chief content and programming officer and the executive producer of "Glory in Overcoming."

"Glory in Overcoming" will be released on May 11 at WorkingNation.org, along with a live launch event on YouTube ( https://bit.ly/WorkingNationLive ) featuring bonus footage and interviews. This is the first video in a series on workers who gained professional credentials through job-training programs, and a must-see for anyone interested in the power of determination and the potential of every individual to achieve success.

