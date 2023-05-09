United Land Services Continues Rapid Consolidation of Southeast Landscaping Market with Sixteenth Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Land Services ("United"), a leading commercial and residential landscape services platform backed by Centre Partners ("Centre") and LP First Capital ("LPFC"), has acquired Greenway Lawn & Landscape, LLC and Sanford Tree Service Inc. (together, "Greenway"). As a result of a well-executed organic and acquisition-driven growth strategy, United has rapidly scaled its platform to become one of the fastest growing landscaping companies in the country, with revenues growing by nearly five times since Centre and LPFC formed the initial platform in September 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since September 2020, United has completed sixteen add-on acquisitions, grown to over 1,200 employees, and established 20+ branches across several of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast. In addition, United has built a robust acquisition pipeline and currently has several acquisitions under letter of intent which would further enhance its presence in the region.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Greenway provides landscape maintenance, enhancement, and tree care services primarily to commercial customers, including homeowners' associations, multifamily property managers, and local municipalities. Greenway's executive leadership team, Sasa Popovic and JD Nixon, will continue to provide branch oversight.

"We are excited to join the United team to further accelerate our growth and expand our service offerings throughout the state. United has built a tremendous reputation in the marketplace while embodying a strong culture of partnership. We are keen to leverage the robust infrastructure, tools and best practices that United will bring to Greenway, broadening opportunities for our customers and employees. We look forward to being a part of this dynamic organization," said Mr. Popovic.

Bob Blandford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of United, said, "United's acquisition of Greenway is another step in our long-term strategy of building density in attractive geographic markets while strengthening our ability to continue to offer high-quality landscaping services for our customers. With deep-rooted customer relationships, a disciplined operating approach, and best-in-class customer service reputation, the United platform is very well-positioned for organic and acquisition growth going forward."

About United Land Services

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of services including landscape design & installation, commercial property maintenance, sod installation, tree and plant nursery, and other specialty services with an outstanding reputation for customer service and quality. The Company operates in the largest and fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with leading national and local customers. More information is available at www.unitedlandservices.com.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Centre Partners has invested over $2.6 billion of equity capital in more than 90 transactions across the consumer, business services and healthcare sectors. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. More information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a business services focused private equity firm that specializes in partnering with family-owned, founder-led businesses to help them achieve their full potential. By providing capital, operational expertise and strategic guidance, LP First Capital helps provide the support and tools needed to grow and develop its portfolio companies. The firm's experienced team of industry professionals is dedicated to driving value and generating superior returns for all stakeholders. More information is available at www.lpfirstcapital.com.

Media Contact

For Centre Partners

Ross Lovern

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4866

View original content:

SOURCE Centre Partners