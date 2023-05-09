Studio71 Launches New Multi-Platform Vertical Video Ad Product

Studio71's new advertising solution allows brands to place vertical video ads across TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram Reels

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio71, a global media company, has launched a Vertical Video sales offering that streamlines advertising for brands and agencies, targeting growing mobile audiences watching short-form vertical videos. This product uses consumption data across platforms to enable one-stop targeting and buying against audiences watching short-form vertical videos. It offers insights into user behavior on TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram Reels, helping advertisers reach key audiences despite different platform algorithms.

Studio71 launches a new multi-platform vertical video ad product that allows brands to place vertical video ads across TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram Reels. (PRNewswire)

Studio71 optimizes vertical video ads through its proprietary tool, ARROW, which uses data on audience behavior, interests, and platform algorithms to target unique users across major social platforms within one campaign view. The tool allows the company to serve ads between content, optimizing for the platform and categories most relevant to the target audience. Additionally, Studio71 collaborates with creators to develop custom-branded content tailored to each platform's audience and categories, ensuring optimal performance for brands.

"Brands and agencies are purchasing each of these platforms individually, which can be time-consuming, inefficient, and biased," says Matt Crowley, Co-CEO of Studio71. "That's why we developed our Vertical Video sales product, which provides a mobile-first video solution that enables brands to reach consumers efficiently in targeting the right audiences wherever they are, regardless of the platform, while also optimizing for the most effective delivery based on that brand's KPIs."

Through its partnership with Oracle Moat, Studio71 provides a unified video view of ad performance, enabling brands to track their campaigns and make informed decisions about their marketing strategies. This new product allows brands and agency partners to target desired audiences through Studio71's premium talent network more efficiently and effectively, providing them with a streamlined advertising process that yields measurable results.

"Our platform-agnostic premium talent relationships make Studio71 uniquely positioned to solve the challenge of targeting across multiple platforms in one integrated social campaign. Our partnership with MOAT provides a unified video view of ad engagement and enhances social efficiency for brands and agencies," says Kristin Mason, CRO at Studio71.

With over 15 years of experience fueling the creator economy, Studio71 is an expert at helping brands reach their target audiences through its premium talent creator network. Studio71's new Vertical Video sales product arrives at a time when short-form video content is on the rise and data-driven advertising is increasingly essential. The product provides a comprehensive solution to the challenges of multi-platform advertising and is tailored to meet the needs of today's mobile-first audiences.

About Studio71

Studio71 is a global media company that produces and distributes premium, brand-safe content across all video platforms. The S71 content division produces thousands of original videos for Studio71′s owned and operated channels, podcasts, and apps, and publishes over 1,800 partnered creator channels that generate over 13 billion monthly views across YouTube, Connected TVs, and social media platforms. The S71 sales division connects advertisers with Studio71′s top digital creators for targeted media campaigns and custom branded content. Studio71 is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Berlin, New York, Toronto, and London.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Studio71