Glooko Unveils Redesigned Mobile App

Enhancements Offer a More Seamless Experience and Pave the Way for 'Precision Engagement' Healthcare

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko, Inc., today announced the redesign of their award-winning mobile app for its connected care platform, that will provide a more streamlined experience for its mobile users. The sleek, modern design makes it even easier to navigate all of Glooko's robust mobile app features for better diabetes management. When connected to the user's healthcare providers (HCPs), the latest version of the app also includes enhancements that will allow for personalization of their care via an upcoming advancement called 'Precision Engagement.'

"As a global leader in Connected Care, Glooko has been at the forefront of leveraging our mobile app for improved diabetes management," said Ed Marshall, Chief Product Officer at Glooko. "With today's increasingly fragmented healthcare delivery, it's a privilege and a huge opportunity for Glooko to strengthen the connections between patients and their care team. This is an important investment Glooko is making to continue to upgrade the user experience, making it more convenient, more personalized, and ultimately more impactful."

While developing the new app experience, user engagement was key. The app redesign was informed by feedback from Glooko users who will see visual improvements and a new unified design as part of an overall evolution of the digital health platform.

The enhancements include the following:

The updates coincide with other major milestones for Glooko:

