DIGITAL AVATAR PLATFORM READY PLAYER ME ADDS QUINTON WALL AS HEAD OF MARKETING AND DEVELOPER RELATIONS

Addition comes as Ready Player Me looks to continue the developer community growth of over 8,000 apps and games to date

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Player Me , the digital avatar platform for the metaverse, has tapped Quinton Wall to lead the company as head of marketing and developer relations. This hire enables Ready Player Me to continue the growth of their developer community and to assist every developer in learning, using, and launching their own apps and games faster using the platform. Ready Player Me allows users to create and transport avatars across 6,000+ various metaverse platforms such as Spatial, Somnium Space, VRChat, TCL, and more.

Quinton Wall joins the team to focus primarily on growing the company's developer community. Wall is a mobile developer by background and has been in the developer marketing relations space for nearly 15 years. He was one of the first evangelists at Salesforce, where during his ten-year tenure, he helped to grow the community to over a million developers globally. Following this role, Wall held leadership roles in developer relations and platform marketing at Twilio and ThoughtSpot, as well as running a successful consulting business.

"Quinton not only brings a deep understanding of the marketing industry as a whole, but he has vast experience in developer relations, which makes him a great fit for our team as we look to continue growing our community," says Timmu Toke, CEO & Co-founder of Ready Player Me. "We are all excited to welcome Quinton to our team and work closely with him and our developer community to ensure the company's continued success in the industry."

"As digital experiences, across gaming, vr, ai, and communications continue to evolve, I am excited to become a part of something that is shaping the future of technology," says Quinton Wall, Ready Player Me's Head of Marketing and Developer Relations. "As a lifelong gamer, I look forward to being able to combine my love for gaming and my passion for exceptional developer experiences together in order to help developers build these digital experiences and reach millions of users."

To date, Ready Player Me has partnered with over 6,000 apps, games, and virtual world developers. They have established partnerships with major brands such as L'Oreal, adidas, BMW, Calvin Klein, New Balance, and more to bring mainstream fashion and technology companies to the metaverse. The company has raised a total of $72.5M in funding.

For more information, please visit https://readyplayer.me/

About Ready Player Me

Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 8,000+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in Spatial, or stream to your fans using Animaze – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms. Learn more at https://readyplayer.me/

View original content:

SOURCE Ready Player Me