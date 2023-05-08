Novva Data Centers Announces New Data Center in Tahoe-Reno Region as Company's Western U.S. Expansion Continues

Located Amongst Prominent Tech Companies in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, Novva Tahoe Reno is the Company's Fourth Facility Boasting the Company's Sustainable Designs

WEST JORDAN, Utah , May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novva Data Centers , a state-of-the-art data center company providing purpose-built data center facilities, announced today that it will open a new data center in Storey County in late 2024. The 20-acre campus will be located next to other major tech firms in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC), one of the world's largest industrial parks located along I-80, just outside Reno.

The facility will be outfitted with the thoughtful, sustainable design flourishes and high-tech monitoring features that Novva's data centers are known for, including a proprietary water-free cooling system, autonomous aerial drone security, robotic dog monitoring, direct-to-chip compatible cooling and perimeter security gates featuring 24/7 monitoring.

"Our new tech-forward facility, which we've dubbed Novva Tahoe Reno, will feature all of the hallmarks enterprises have come to expect from Novva's facilities: sustainability, innovation, security and unrivaled amenities," said Wes Swenson, founder and CEO of Novva Data Centers. "Storey County is a growing tech hub centrally located to major western cities with access to renewable energy alternatives and attractive sales and use tax abatement programs, making it an ideal location to continue our expansion in the Western U.S."

Construction will begin soon on the 300,000 square foot, 60MW data center, which features 54" raised flooring and a total of six 10MW data halls. Each data hall features approximately 30,000 feet of column-less space that will maximize available square footage for tenants. The facility can accommodate high density deployments with hot air containment, and a dedicated on-site 100mw N+1 substation will supply scalable power from NV Energy.

Novva Tahoe Reno is expected to open in late 2024, becoming Novva's fourth location alongside existing facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado , and West Jordan, Utah , as well as a soon-to-be-opened data center in North Las Vegas, Nevada .

Boasting close proximity to major western cities and the airport, a qualified workforce, competitive property tax rates and an overall business-friendly tax climate, Storey County's Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center continues to attract major enterprises, including Novva's new neighbors Apple, Google and Tesla .

"Storey County is an ideal location for enterprises looking to put down roots and data center facilities like Novva's make the area even more attractive to prospective business residents" said Lara Mather, Business Development Officer for Storey County. "Novva's sustainability-first mindset fits well with ongoing environmental initiatives spearheaded by the county. We look forward to welcoming Novva to the tech-rich landscape of the TRIC."

Novva's customary approach of employing sustainable design will be on full display in the new data center. The facility will seek local renewable energy credits, cool its servers with high-efficiency water-free cooling featuring a recyclable polypropylene chilled water pipe to cut down on water demand from nearby Lake Tahoe and the Truckee River, and practice radiant cooling and heating in the offices. LED lighting with automatic off sensors, drought resistant landscaping, locally sourced pre-cast exterior panels and limited export and import of soil are other ways the facility will live up to Novva's rigorous energy efficiency standards.

Other key features and benefits of Novva Tahoe Reno include:

Tenant amenities: multiple meet-me rooms, offices, storage breakrooms, an executive conference room, shower facilities, an arcade and beautiful scenery (including wild mustang viewings – free of charge)

Diverse campus entry points

Low latency connection to the San Francisco Bay Area (6 millisecond round trip)

Novva's proprietary energy delivery architecture, which is 100% concurrently maintainable, featuring distributed redundant power distribution and a software-controlled independent bus switch from transformer to lithium ion uninterruptible power supply, as well as SCR-equipped diesel generators for each leg of power.

Low disaster risk from natural disasters such as flooding, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

Novva Tahoe Reno is currently taking reservations. Companies seeking more information should contact 1-888-NOVVADC.

For more information about Novva Data Centers and its futuristic technology deployments and sustainability efforts, visit www.novva.com .

About Novva Data Centers

Novva Data Centers creates purpose-built data centers for the future across the Western United States, providing wholesale and multi-tenant colocation infrastructure services for local, national, and international clients. Novva's human-centric, sustainable data center solutions are married with an extensive portfolio of high capacity, scalable data center amenities to provide turnkey, client-designed solutions for any size of business. Novva's data center campuses in Utah, Colorado and Nevada stand out for their forward-thinking features such as state-of-the-art water-free cooling systems , renewable energy usage, drone and robot dog facility monitoring and thoughtful design approaches that provide a one-of-a-kind, modern day data center experience. Learn more at www.novva.com.

